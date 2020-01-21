LOCATION: Wildwoods Convention Center, 4501 Boardwalk
DATE: Jan. 28
WHAT TIME DOES THE RALLY START? 7 p.m.
WHAT TIME IS THE RALLY EXPECTED TO END? 9 P.M.
WHAT TIME DO DOORS OPEN FOR THE RALLY? 3 P.M.
WHO IS RUNNING THE EVENT? Trump Presidential Campaign
WHAT IS THE CAPACITY OF THE CONVENTION CENTER? The Convention Center seats up to 7,000 people, but that number could reduce because of stage setup. The Kellogg Arena, where Trump hosted a December rally in Battle Creek, Michigan, can hold about 8,000 people. However, due to occupancy requirements from the city’s fire marshal, they had to stop allowing people in when they reached 5,500.
HOW DO YOU GET TICKETS? Tickets are available for free through DonaldTrump.com; click on "Events" at the top. There is a two-ticket, per-person limit, and they are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
DOES A TICKET GUARANTEE ACCESS TO THE RALLY? Having a ticket does not guarantee you entrance into the rally.
WHAT IF I'M OUTSIDE? While it has been not been announced, traditionally his campaign has brought in video board for people to watch the event if they can't get into the venue.
WILL IT GET TOO CROWDED? That depends, but keep in mind Wildwood is a town accustomed to dealing with the swell of summer crowds numbering over 100,000 on a weekend.
WHERE DO YOU PARK: On street will be allowed and is free this time of year.
TRAFFIC LIGHTS: Due to high traffic volume expected, traffic lights in Wildwood Crest will be activated and operating in their full cycles starting on the morning of Jan. 27 until the morning of Jan. 29.
WILL THERE BE STREET CLOSINGS: No street closures have been announced as of yet.
WHAT WILL HOTEL PRICES BE? It varies by property. No Wildwoods’ hotel-motel property is charging exorbitant rates for any room for the rally, according to the Wildwood Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber said there seems to be a misconception about hoteliers charging high rates for rooms for the rally. The simple explanation is that when our properties close at the end of the season they must keep one room available on all of the online booking engines in order to keep the account active, according to a statement form the Chamber. Hotels in the city traditionally set the rate very high for that one room anticipating that no one would ever book it. That keeps the account open until they can input the actual rates for the next season. Unfortunately, when you do a search for accommodations, you are seeing that one high room rate on some of the properties.
WHAT SCHOOLS WILL BE CLOSED? Wildwood public schools.
