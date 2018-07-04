1:40 p.m.: There is a disabled vehicle in the eastbound lanes of the Atlantic City Expressway near Exit 31 - NJ 73 in Winslow Township.
1 p.m.: There are some delays in Dennis Township on N.J. 47 southbound approaching Petersburg Road due to volume of traffic.
7:45 a.m.: Shore Road will be closed between Dolphin Ave. and Mill Road from 8:30 to 9 a.m. for the Connolly Memorial Mile Run and again from 10 to 10:15 a.m. for the July 4 parade, said Northfield Police.
7 a.m.: Travel time on the Garden State Parkway from the Raritan Toll Plaza to Long Beach Island is 58 minutes, to Atlantic City is one hour, 22 minutes, to Ocean City is one hour, 30 minutes and to Wildwood is one hour, 55 minutes.
Travel on the Atlantic City Expressway from Camden to Atlantic City is 44 minutes, to Ocean City is 51 minutes and to Wildwood is one hour, 17 minutes.
