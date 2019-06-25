Road work in multiple townships and cities will cause road closures throughout Atlantic County the week of June 24.
A detour will be in effect on Leipzig Avenue/Racetrack Road, between Drosera Avenue in Hamilton Township and Tilton Road in Galloway Township for county road work from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, weather permitting, beginning Monday, June 24 through Friday, June 28.
An alternating traffic pattern will continue to be in effect on Oak Road in Buena Vista Township, between Union Road and the county line east of Brewster Road starting Monday, June 24 through Friday, June 28, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, weather permitting, for county paving.
Beginning Monday, June 24 through Friday, June 28, an evening and overnight traffic detour will be in effect at the intersection of Route 9 and Mill Road in Northfield,
8 PM to 6 AM the following morning, weather permitting, for work by the New Jersey American Water Company.
Police and traffic directors will be on site to assist motorists. Motorists are advised to follow the posted detour and plan travel time accordingly or seek alternate routes.
Traffic Advisory – Cologne Avenue, Galloway Township
On Monday, June 24 and Tuesday, June 25, Cologne Avenue in Galloway Township will be closed to traffic between Rt. 30 and School Lane, 7 AM to 5 PM, weather permitting, for county road resurfacing work.
On Wednesday, June 26, an alternating lane traffic pattern will be in effect on Cologne Avenue between Rt. 30 and Moss Mill Road, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting.
On Thursday, June 27 and Friday, June 28, Cologne Avenue will be closed to traffic between Rt. 30 and Moss Mill Road, 7 a.m.to 5 p.m., weather permitting. Local residents and businesses will have access.
The Hometown Celebration will be held Saturday, June 29th, from 11:00 am - 4:00 PM at War Memorial Park. Please be prepared for the following impact on local traffic:
- Main Street will be CLOSED on June 29th, from 7:00 am - 5:00 pm between Rt. 50 and Farragut Ave.
- There will be no parking on several of the surrounding streets.
- Drivers should expect heavy traffic congestion in the Sugar Hill / River Road / Mays Landing Marina area.
