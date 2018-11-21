We begin our three-day dive into temperatures more fitting for New Year’s Day than Thanksgiving. Thankfully, between the travel day Wednesday, Thanksgiving and Black Friday, no wintry weather will alter plans.
Temperatures Wednesday morning start out around 30 degrees on the mainland and 40 at the shore, aided by a mainly clear start. We still remain under the influence of a high pressure that stretches from the Desert Southwest in our region.
Sunshine will be plentiful during the morning, allowing temperatures to rise quickly into the 40s.
An arctic cold front will scurry through the mid-Atlantic, passing through South Jersey in the evening. It will change the wind direction to the northwest, keeping temperatures steady.
The wind will then pick up for Thanksgiving eve. Sustained winds of around 15 mph will be the case.
As we’ve said all week, bring the winter jackets heading out Wednesday night.
It will feel like the 20s during the evening and then the teens for Thanksgiving morning.
A strong arctic high pressure straight from the Northwest Territories will blast in for Thanksgiving. Winds will remain elevated from the northwest during the morning. High school football games will feel like 15-22 degrees!
Temperatures have continued to trend downward for Thanksgiving. Even with full sunshine, a high of 31 degrees will be all for the holiday on the mainland, a tie for the coldest Thanksgiving in recorded history. This can be dangerous cold. Frostbite will be possible in 30 minutes.
Thursday night will see a clear sky and calm winds. Lows at the ocean-influenced shore will be in the low 20s. Along the parkway corridor and Cumberland County, mid to upper teens will be expected. Those of you in the Pine Barrens? Be prepared for readings of 10 degrees.
After that bone-chilling start, we’ll have another sun-filled day. Not that it will do much to the temperatures.
Highs in the upper 30s will be all. Winter for sure!
