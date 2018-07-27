MAYS LANDING — A Trenton man was charged Friday for the drug-induced deaths of two Atlantic County men to whom he distributed heroin/fentanyl, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner announced in a news release.
Jonathan Porter, 27, is charged with two counts of first-degree strict liability homicide for the Sept. 24 death of Tuan Tran, 31, in Galloway and the Oct. 19 death of David Hinckley, 52, in Somers Point, according to the release.
Porter is currently housed in Atlantic County jail, and has a detention hearing scheduled for Monday before Superior Court Judge Benjamin Podolnick, with Assistant Prosecutor Rick McKelvey representing the state.
The Prosecutor’s Office Drug Related Death Investigation Squad and the Somers Point, Galloway Township and Atlantic City police departments investigated.
