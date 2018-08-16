Wildwood– The 15th annual Tri the Wildwoods returns to North Wildwood on Aug. 25.
The event will feature a 1/4 mile and 0.6 mile swim, a 10 and 18-mile bike race, and a 3.1 and 5-mile beach/boardwalk run. The bike course is set to begin at 13th Avenue and JFK Boulevard.
There will also be a swim and run course, which will begin at 15th Avenue and the beach.
Additionally, there will be a wild child triathlon for children ages six through fourteen. All registered children will receive a complimentary Morey’s Piers Amusement Park 1-Day Pass and a hat.
Prizes will also be awarded to the winners in each age group, after the race.
Tri the Wildwoods is a USA Triathlon sanctioned event that first took place in the Wildwoods in August 2004. The event has grown to attract more than 1,500 runners every year throughout the northeast as well as athletes from as far as Colorado, California, Ireland, Iceland and Canada.
The event will begin at 6:30 a.m. along the boardwalk.
