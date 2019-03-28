Carousel New Jersey courts icon.jpg

MAYS LANDING — A trial date has been set for the Galloway man and a former Atlantic City Public Works employee charged in the 2015 shooting death of 31-year-old Mays Landing resident Michael Black.

Opening statements in the trial of Dennis J. Munoz and Edwin V. Velazquez are slated for April 8, Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr. said during a court appearance Thursday morning.

Accused of aiding in murder plot, Atlantic City Public Works employee appears in court

Prosecutors allege that Munoz, 37, of Theresa Court in Galloway Township, shot Black in the chest in a Mays Landing home.

Velazquez, 42, of Atlantic City, is charged with being an accomplice to murder and also the conspiracy to commit murder.

Attorneys for the Munoz and Velazquez, Nellie Marquez and Meg Horner, respectively, argued during the appearance for a postponed trial date in order to get a an expert's opinion on locating a call through cell phone towers as well as to exclude recorded phone conversations and text messages as evidence, which DeLury denied.

Police found Black at about 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 9, 2015 inside of a Mays Landing home on 5900 block of Elmhurst Drive, according to previous reports. He had been shot in the chest. He was later pronounced dead at the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center.

Atlantic County man indicted on murder and conspiracy charges

Munoz was arrested the next day and charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a handgun. Velazquez was charged a few days later.

Both men are currently housed in Cape May County jail.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments