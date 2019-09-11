The 2019 Ironman 70.3 Triathlon takes place on Sunday throughout Atlantic City and parts of Atlantic County.
Roads will be closed. There will be traffic delays. Some drivers may want to plan an alternate route.
The Atlantic City Expressway exits from No. 1 through No. 5 will be closed from 3:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. You should expect heavy traffic delays on Albany Avenue / U.S. 322 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Use the Atlantic City Expressway to enter / exit the city.
Heavy foot traffic is expected from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the Atlantic City Boardwalk.
For Ventnor, Margate, or Longport, plan on using West End Avenue when entering from U.S. Route 322 or the toll road into Margate to avoid Albany Avenue. The Brigantine tunnel will be closed.
In Pleasantville and Egg Harbor Township, expect traffic delays and detours from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. along Delilah, Westcoat and New roads and Atlantic County Route 651. Follow the detour signs.
For Absecon, expect traffic delays and detours from 6 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. along Mill, Fire, Westcoat and Ohio roads.
