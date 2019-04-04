Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
More than 184,000 freshly stocked rainbow trout will be available when anglers cast their lines on the opening day of trout season Saturday.
The season kicks off at 8 a.m., when about 100,000 anglers of all ages are expected to head to their favorite fishing spots. About 570,000 rainbow trout will be stocked statewide by the end of the season in late May.
Most trout will average 10½ inches, but larger fish, measuring 14 inches to 23 inches and weighing up to 7 pounds, will also be distributed in the early weeks of the season.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
Areas to be stocked locally include Birch Grove Park in Northfield, Hammonton Lake, Ponderlodge Pond in Lower Township, South Vineland Park Pond and Tuckahoe Lake in Upper Township.
“The DEP’s Division of Fish and Wildlife has been stocking beautiful rainbow trout raised at the Pequest Trout Hatchery in Warren County statewide for several weeks,” said Catherine R. McCabe, commissioner of the state Department of Environmental Protection.
The state’s 14 major trout streams are stocked every week through May 24. They are closed for fishing from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the day of stocking, to allow the trout a chance to disperse.
“Every county has waters that are stocked with trout,” said Dave Golden, acting director of the Division of Fish and Wildlife, “which means that excellent fishing opportunities and access to great places to fish are always close to home.”
Anyone 16 or older must obtain a New Jersey fishing license and trout stamp to fish for trout. Anglers can purchase them at nj.wildlifelicense.com or through license agents. A list of license agents is available at njfishandwildlife.com/agentlst.htm. Trout stocking information is available through the Trout Stocking Hotline at 609-633-6765.
Phillip Bertonazzi, 15, and Josh Parker, 16, of Vineland choose lures from the extensive collection found in their tackle box during the first day of trout season at Giampietro Park in Vineland Saturday, April 7th.
Phillip Bertonazzi, 15, and Josh Parker, 16, of Vineland choose lures from the extensive collection found in their tackle box during the first day of trout season at Giampietro Park in Vineland Saturday, April 7th.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.