Kellyanne Conway, adviser to President Donald Trump, was on the Hurley in the Morning radio show on WFPG Friday morning, talking about how much the Democratic Party has changed since her youth, and how she believes Trump has strengthened the U.S. economy.
Kellyanne Conway, the South Jersey native who is senior adviser to President Donald Trump, said Friday morning on a local radio show that the Democratic Party has gotten rid of all of its candidates of color in a “delicious irony.”
“They spit them out, now they are stuck with a bunch of white septuagenarians,” Conway said on the Hurley in the Morning Show on WPG-FM.
Conway said the Democratic Party of her youth that accepted pro-life, pro second amendment members is gone.
Democrats then could feel that people pay too much in taxes, and school systems could use improvement, “but that Democratic Party doesn’t exist anymore.”
Conway grew up in Atco, went to Catholic school in Hammonton, and owns a beach house in Ventnor.
She said Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, who changed parties to Republican in December, had been a Democrat many years, and “was always a little uncomfortable with the leftward drift of the party, but impeachment sent him over.”
“He’s the first (Congress member) in U.S. history to go from the majority to the minority party,” Conway said, of those who changed parties. “He said we’re wasting time on impeachment, and not talking about veterans, getting F35s in South Jersey … keeping the economy running.”
It takes “real moxie” to do that, Conway said.
“They spat him out immediately and the Democratic Party forgot they ever met him,” Conway said.
Host Harry Hurley said it was the first time Conway had been on the show in 28 years, he has been following and admiring her career, first as a pollster, then as President Trump’s campaign manager, and now as presidential adviser.
Conway is in New Jersey to speak at the Third Annual Lincoln Reagan Dinner Friday night at Scotland Run Golf Club in Williamstown, she said. It’s held by the Gloucester County GOP, which advertised tickets starting at $200 per person and $150 for students. No tickets are available at the door, the group said.
Also on the show was John Pence, the nephew of the Vice President Mike Pence. John Pence heads up the Trump re-election campaign. He married Conway's cousin and White House aide Giovanna Coia in September 2019 in Atlantic City.
In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.
