Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump welcomed South Jersey Congressman Jeff Van Drew to the Republican Party on Thursday afternoon at an event in the Oval Office, promising to support the freshman in his re-election bid in 2020.
"To me it's a very exciting announcement," Trump said of Van Drew's switch.
Later he said, "I"m endorsing him."
Sign up for MORNING KICKSTART plus other valuable EMAIL NEWSLETTERS and never miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
VIEW & SUBSCRIBE HERE
Van Drew told Trump that he has his "undying support."
“I’m a capitalist. Socialism has no place in the U.S. I believe in bipartisanship … I believe in what you are doing with the economy.” Van Drew said.
“We set a new record today,” Trump said of the stock market, adding everyone’s 401 Ks just increased.
Also in the meeting were Vice President Mike Pence, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway, who grew up outside Hammonton; and Van Drew staffers Allison Murphy, his chief of staff; Chris Chin, veterans advocate; and John Murphy, a former Dennis Township mayor and longtime friend.
Van Drew, wearing a bright red tie, said he could no longer stay in a Democratic Party that would threaten him with lack of support over one vote — on impeachment of the president, which he opposed.
“Jeff Van Drew should be commended for refusing to blindly follow Nancy Pelosi’s stampede of hate-filled Democrats over the edge of the political cliff," said Tom Emmer, National Republican Congressional Committee in a press statement Thursday. "This is now a Republican seat and we will fight tooth and nail to ensure it remains a Republican seat," Emmer said.
Van Drew said the last straw for him was when a young county chairman told him to either vote for impeachment or lose all support of the party and face a strong primary race. He didn’t name him, but he was talking about Atlantic County Democratic Chairman Michael Suleiman.
"It hurt, and it kind of make me think a little bit," he said. After decades delivering victories to the Democrats in a Republican dominated area, he no longer felt welcome.
He also talked about negativity he has gotten over the years from Democrats who don’t like some of his more conservative views. He cited the anger directed at him after he sponsored legislation in the New Jersey Legislature to allow “In God We Trust” to be posted in public and private buildings, and to encourage flag flying.
Van Drew said he came to his decision over time because the Democratic party moved so far to the left, in a wide ranging interview earlier in the day.
“I was always a conservative Democrat to begin with. This is just a better fit.”
Republican members have offered to lend staff after most of Van Drew’s Washington office resigned this week, he said. Republicans have also been personally welcoming and have even said they would hold fundraisers for him in their districts.
Staff in the local Mays Landing office hasn't changed over impeachment, he said. Folks there are focused on constituent services, he said.
"I don't even know what party most of them are in," said Chief of Staff Allison Murphy.
Early in the day Van Drew was on the House floor, voting on a resolution to move forward a bill to increase the amount of state and local taxes (SALT) that can be deducted from gross income from $10,000 to $20,000.
He favors it, and it's mostly being pushed by Democrats. Later in the day he was due to vote on the bill itself, and on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, a trade deal to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement.
"It's a New Jersey thing, and a New York thing," Van Drew said. "The bottom line is property taxes are really high here."
The fact that he is moving from the majority to the minority party shows how strongly he feels, he said.
“The majority always knows a little more (about what is going on in the House) than the minority,” Van Drew said.
Republicans are sometimes not notified about the full schedule of the House when plans change, and sometimes miss votes because of it, he said.
But he said the advantages of being in the majority couldn’t make up for the feeling the Democrats no longer valued him because of his stance on impeachment.
Since the news broke over the weekend, the Democrats stopped sending him information on the upcoming day in the House, he said. Now he gets Republican updates.
He can no longer be part of the Blue Dog Democrats, a group of moderate to conservative Democrats. But he has been invited to join a Republican group that is similarly moderate, called the Tuesday Club, a group of Republican doctors and dentists, and an early-morning prayer group.
A look back at U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew's career
PLAYGROUND
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
PARTMAYOR_VAN_DREW.50948
VANDREW
VANDREW.65161
VANDREW
TWOPARTY.22000
MV-PROTEST
VANDREW
INAUGURAL.71713
VANDREW.74938
AIRPORT.81689
MARINA.76442
1STDISTRICT.68606
BABBOTT
WWGRANTS
LEVOY
WWGRANTS
SUBWAYCARS.76454
WWGRANTS
TAXPROTEST
AIRPORT.81684
FARMS.82454
Fisheries
WELCOME
VANDREW.65164
FREESWEAR.54159
South Jersey Indian Association donated to Community FoodBank
In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.