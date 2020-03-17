WILDWOOD — When President Trump and his accompanying security apparatus descended on Wildwood in late January for a rally, the shore town's police force kicked into high gear to assist in orchestrating the complicated, high risk event. Many officers put in long day after long day securing the Wildwood Convention Center and the blocks adjacent to it, and then directing traffic on the day of.
The city ultimately paid out more than $16,000 in overtime to its officers, according to documents obtained through a public records request. Mayor Pete Byron estimated that the total bill, including public works and "all city additional costs," is around $34,000. The city is looking to get reimbursed, Byron said.
The campaign event with Rep. Jeff Van Drew brought massive crowds into the shore town in the middle of the offseason and city, county, state and federal agencies worked for weeks in preparation and planning to ensure the safety of attendees and the President, and that the whole affair went smoothly. Byron said the topic of reimbursement is still a "hot topic."
He is looking to find out the promoter that pulled the permit for the rally and then send them an invoice, he said.
"I pretty much have the costs together, I believe. I'm just making sure I've got the final costs," Byron said. "At that point — I have a phone call into the Convention Center to find out who actually pulled the permit ... for the rally, and then in my eyes that would be the promoter of the event — I'll be forwarding a letter along with a request for reimbursement to that individual."
As of October 2019, unpaid bills from cities where the Trump campaign has made stops total more than $800,000, according to the Center for Public Integrity. The largest invoice, from the city of El Paso, Texas, was more than $470,000. Other cities have policies against billing visiting politicians, according to the Center for Public Integrity, and others still have chosen not to bill the Trump campaign.
