Police stand guard as protesters rally at the Trump Tower, Monday, June 1, 2020, in Las Vegas, over the death of George Floyd. Floyd, a black man, died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Volunteer community members clean up a looted store in Philadelphia, Monday, June 1, 2020 in the aftermath of protest and unrest in reaction to George Floyd's death while in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Police officers stop to look at a burned out police car, Monday, June 1, 2020, in the SoHo neighbourhood of New York. Protesters burned the car in reaction to George Floyd's death while in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Demonstrators gather to protest the death of George Floyd, Monday, June 1, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Demonstrators gather at the Minnesota governor's mansion Monday, June 1, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Protesters rally in front of Pennsylvania National Guard soldiers, Monday, June 1, 2020, in Philadelphia, over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia police and Pennsylvania National Guard take a knee at the suggestion of Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Melvin Singleton, unseen, outside Philadelphia Police headquarters in Philadelphia, Monday, June 1, 2020 during a march calling for justice over the death of George Floyd, Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia police and Pennsylvania National Guard take a knee at the suggestion of Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Melvin Singleton, unseen, outside Philadelphia Police headquarters in Philadelphia, Monday, June 1, 2020 during a march calling for justice over the death of George Floyd, Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
People gather to protest in Hampton Beach, N.H., Monday, June 1, 2020, following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Lt. Alex Reno, of the Hampton, N.H. police department, right, and Dep. Chief Kevin Gelineau, of the Seabrook, N.H. police department, center, take a knee as they join with protesters taking a knee during a rally, Monday June 1, 2020 on Hampton Beach. The group gathered to voice their concerns following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Ebri Yahloe, 26, of Columbus, chants while sitting along High Street as protests continue following the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd Monday, June 1, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. Floyd was killed while in police custody on Memorial Day. Derek Chauvin, one of four Minneapolis police officers involved in Floyd's arrest, has himself been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. During the arrest, video footage showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes as Floyd repeatedly said "I can't breathe." (Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
A demonstrator is taken into custody by police after a curfew took effect during a protest over the death of George Floyd, Monday, June 1, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Members of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity hold hands in prayer in the parking lot, Monday, June 1, 2020, in Tampa, Fla., near where two places of business were destroyed by protesters Saturday night. Several counties across Florida issued curfews to curb large crowds gathering to protest the killings of black people by police. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Demonstrators gather to protest the death of George Floyd, Monday, June 1, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Police clear demonstrators from Lafayette Park as they protest the death of George Floyd, Monday, June 1, 2020, in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
In a show of peace and solidarity, law enforcement officials with riot shields kneel in front of protesters Monday, June 1, 2020, during a fourth day of protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Hanz Jouissance holds up a fist at the conclusion of a prayer vigil at the First AME church Monday, June 1, 2020, in Seattle, following protests over the weekend over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Melvin Singleton, center, kneels and asks other police to join him outside Philadelphia Police headquarters in Philadelphia, Monday, June 1, 2020 during a march calling for justice over the death of George Floyd, Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
A woman wearing a mask due to coronavirus concerns, looks at a smashed storefront window in Boston's Downtown Crossing, Monday, June1, 2020. A march in Boston Sunday to protest the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25, turned violent after dark. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Demonstrators gather to protest the death of George Floyd, Monday, June 1, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Chief of Department of the New York City Police, Terence Monahan, takes a knee with activists as protesters paused while walking in New York, Monday, June 1, 2020. Demonstrators took to the streets of New York to protest the death of George Floyd, who died May 25 after he was pinned at the neck by a Minneapolis police officer. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
In a show of peace and solidarity, law enforcement officials with riot shields kneel in front of protesters Monday, June 1, 2020, during a fourth day of protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Police stand guard as protesters rally at the Trump Tower, Monday, June 1, 2020, in Las Vegas, over the death of George Floyd. Floyd, a black man, died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
A man cycles past a boarded-up store after mass demonstrations on Saturday night over the death of George Floyd in the Fairfax district of Los Angeles, Monday, June 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
Richard Vogel
Volunteer community members clean up a looted store in Philadelphia, Monday, June 1, 2020 in the aftermath of protest and unrest in reaction to George Floyd's death while in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Police officers stop to look at a burned out police car, Monday, June 1, 2020, in the SoHo neighbourhood of New York. Protesters burned the car in reaction to George Floyd's death while in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Mark Lennihan
Demonstrators gather to protest the death of George Floyd, Monday, June 1, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
Demonstrators gather at the Minnesota governor's mansion Monday, June 1, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Protesters rally in front of Pennsylvania National Guard soldiers, Monday, June 1, 2020, in Philadelphia, over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia police and Pennsylvania National Guard take a knee at the suggestion of Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Melvin Singleton, unseen, outside Philadelphia Police headquarters in Philadelphia, Monday, June 1, 2020 during a march calling for justice over the death of George Floyd, Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia police and Pennsylvania National Guard take a knee at the suggestion of Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Melvin Singleton, unseen, outside Philadelphia Police headquarters in Philadelphia, Monday, June 1, 2020 during a march calling for justice over the death of George Floyd, Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
People gather to protest in Hampton Beach, N.H., Monday, June 1, 2020, following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Charles Krupa
Lt. Alex Reno, of the Hampton, N.H. police department, right, and Dep. Chief Kevin Gelineau, of the Seabrook, N.H. police department, center, take a knee as they join with protesters taking a knee during a rally, Monday June 1, 2020 on Hampton Beach. The group gathered to voice their concerns following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Charles Krupa
Ebri Yahloe, 26, of Columbus, chants while sitting along High Street as protests continue following the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd Monday, June 1, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. Floyd was killed while in police custody on Memorial Day. Derek Chauvin, one of four Minneapolis police officers involved in Floyd's arrest, has himself been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. During the arrest, video footage showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes as Floyd repeatedly said "I can't breathe." (Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
Joshua A. Bickel
A demonstrator is taken into custody by police after a curfew took effect during a protest over the death of George Floyd, Monday, June 1, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Members of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity hold hands in prayer in the parking lot, Monday, June 1, 2020, in Tampa, Fla., near where two places of business were destroyed by protesters Saturday night. Several counties across Florida issued curfews to curb large crowds gathering to protest the killings of black people by police. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara
Demonstrators gather to protest the death of George Floyd, Monday, June 1, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
Police clear demonstrators from Lafayette Park as they protest the death of George Floyd, Monday, June 1, 2020, in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
In a show of peace and solidarity, law enforcement officials with riot shields kneel in front of protesters Monday, June 1, 2020, during a fourth day of protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Curtis Compton
Hanz Jouissance holds up a fist at the conclusion of a prayer vigil at the First AME church Monday, June 1, 2020, in Seattle, following protests over the weekend over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Elaine Thompson
Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Melvin Singleton, center, kneels and asks other police to join him outside Philadelphia Police headquarters in Philadelphia, Monday, June 1, 2020 during a march calling for justice over the death of George Floyd, Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
A woman wearing a mask due to coronavirus concerns, looks at a smashed storefront window in Boston's Downtown Crossing, Monday, June1, 2020. A march in Boston Sunday to protest the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25, turned violent after dark. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Elise Amendola
Demonstrators gather to protest the death of George Floyd, Monday, June 1, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
Chief of Department of the New York City Police, Terence Monahan, takes a knee with activists as protesters paused while walking in New York, Monday, June 1, 2020. Demonstrators took to the streets of New York to protest the death of George Floyd, who died May 25 after he was pinned at the neck by a Minneapolis police officer. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
Craig Ruttle
In a show of peace and solidarity, law enforcement officials with riot shields kneel in front of protesters Monday, June 1, 2020, during a fourth day of protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
WASHINGTON — Wielding extraordinary federal authority, President Donald Trump threatened the nation’s governors Monday that he would deploy the military to states if they did not stamp out violent protests over police brutality that have roiled the nation over the past week.
His announcement came as police under federal command forced back peaceful demonstrators with tear gas so he could walk to a nearby church and pose with a Bible.
Trump’s bellicose rhetoric came as the nation braced for another round of violence at a time when the country is already buckling because of the coronavirus outbreak and the Depression-level unemployment it has caused. The president demanded an end to the heated protests in remarks from the White House Rose Garden and vowed to use more force to achieve that aim.
If governors throughout the country do not deploy the National Guard in sufficient numbers to “dominate the streets,” Trump said the U.S. military would step in to “quickly solve the problem for them.”
“We have the greatest country in the world,” the president declared. “We’re going to keep it safe.”
A military deployment by Trump to U.S. states would mark a stunning federal intervention rarely seen in modern American history. Yet the message Trump appeared to be sending with the brazen pushback of protesters outside the White House was that he sees few limits to what he is willing to do.
Some around the president likened the moment to 1968, when Richard Nixon ran as the law-and-order candidate in the aftermath of a summer of riots and captured the White House. But despite his efforts to portray himself as a political outsider, Trump is an incumbent who risks being held responsible for the violence.
Minutes before Trump began speaking, police and National Guard soldiers began aggressively forcing back hundreds of peaceful protesters who had gathered in Lafayette Park, across the street from the White House, where they were chanting against police brutality and the Minneapolis death of George Floyd. As Trump spoke, tear gas canisters could be heard exploding.
Floyd died last week after he was pinned to the pavement by a police officer who put his knee on the handcuffed black man’s neck until he stopped breathing. His death set off protests that spread from Minneapolis across America. His brother Terrence pleaded with protesters on Monday to remain peaceful.
Five months before Election Day, the president made clear that he would stake his reelection efforts on convincing voters that his strong-arm approach was warranted to quell the most intense civil unrest since the 1960s. He made little effort to address the grievances of black Americans and others outraged by Floyd’s death and the scourge of police brutality, undermining what his campaign had hoped would be increased appeal to African American voters.
A photo-op gone wrong
The scene in and around the White House on Monday night appeared to be carefully orchestrated. As the crowd of protesters grew, Attorney General William Barr arrived in Lafayette Park to look over at the demonstrations and the swarm of law enforcement.
The sudden shift in tactics against the protesters was initially a mystery. Then, after finishing his Rose Garden remarks, Trump emerged from the White House gates and walked through the park to St. John’s Church, where an office had been set on fire the previous night.
Trump, who rarely attends church, held up a Bible and gathered a group of advisers — all white — to pose for photos.
The moment was quickly decried by Trump's critics, with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo saying the president “used the military to push out a peaceful protest so he could have a photo op at a church."
“It’s all just a reality TV show for this president," he said on Twitter. “Shameful.”
Federal law permits presidents to dispatch the military into states to suppress an insurrection or if a state is defying federal law, legal experts said. But Trump’s statements also set up an immediate conflict with officials in New York and other states who asserted that the president does not have the unilateral right to send in troops against the will of local governments.
The country has been beset by angry demonstrations for the past week in some of the most widespread racial unrest in the U.S. since the 1960s. Spurred largely by Floyd’s death, protesters have taken to the streets to decry the killings of black people by police. Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with murder, but protesters are demanding that three of his colleagues be prosecuted, too. All four were fired.
While most of the demonstrations have been peaceful, others have descended into violence, leaving neighborhoods in shambles, stores ransacked, windows broken and cars burned, despite curfews around the country and the deployment of thousands of National Guard members in at least 15 states.
On Monday, demonstrations erupted from Philadelphia, where hundreds of protesters spilled onto a highway in the heart of the city, to Atlanta, where police fired tear gas at demonstrators, to Nashville, where more than 60 National Guard soldiers put down their riot shields at the request of peaceful protesters who had gathered in front of Tennessee’s state Capitol to honor Floyd. Two people were killed during protests in the Chicago suburb of Cicero, authorities said, but provided no details. In Louisville, Kentucky, riot police firing tear gas scattered several hundred protesters from downtown, violently capping a day of mostly peaceful protests.
A vehicle plowed through a group of law enforcement officers at a demonstration in Buffalo, New York, injuring at least two. Video from the scene showed the vehicle accelerating through an intersection shortly after officers apparently tackled a protester and handcuffed him. The officers were hospitalized in stable condition, authorities said.
In New York City, where nightfall has brought widespread scenes of destruction, large crowds rallied peacefully in Times Square and Brooklyn during the day. Then, in early evening, looters rushed into a Nike store in Manhattan and protesters smashed storefront windows near Rockefeller Center. Video posted on social media showed some protesters arguing with people breaking windows, urging them to stop.
The city has already endured immense commercial damage from the unrest. On Monday, rioters got through the doors of the city's flagship Macy's store, famous for its Thanksgiving Day parade, and police later pulled at least two handcuffed men out of the store and put them into a van. By that time, most of the the street was littered with broken glass.
In Washington, protesters continued marching peacefully through Washington hours after being forced from Lafayette park and past the 7 p.m. curfew.
Eventually, within sight of the Capitol building, the marchers were turned back by law enforcement officers using tear gas, pellets and low-flying helicopters kicking up debris. As they dispersed, some protesters smashed windows at a nearby office building.
Earlier Monday, Trump told the nation’s governors in a video conference that they “look like fools” for not deploying even more National Guard troops. “Most of you are weak,” he said.
He added: “You’ve got to arrest people, you have to track people, you have to put them in jail for 10 years and you’ll never see this stuff again.”
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat, dismissed Trump’s comments as the “rantings of an insecure man trying to look strong after building his entire political career on racism.”
Former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate, vowed to address institutional racism in his first 100 days in office. He met in person with black leaders in Delaware and held a virtual meeting with big-city mayors.
Biden said hate emerges “when you have somebody in power who breathes oxygen into the hate.”
In Minneapolis, meanwhile, Floyd’s brother Terrence made an emotional plea for peace at the site where Floyd was arrested.
“Let’s switch it up, y’all. Let’s switch it up. Do this peacefully, please," Terrence Floyd said as he urged people to use their power at the ballot box.
Also Monday, an autopsy commissioned for Floyd’s family found that he died of asphyxiation from neck and back compression, the family’s attorneys said.
Authorities in many cities have blamed the violence on outside agitators, though have provided little evidence to back that up.
But on Monday, federal authorities arrested a 28-year-old Illinois man saying he had posted self-recorded video on his Facebook page last week that showed him in Minneapolis handing out explosive devices and encouraging people to throw them at law enforcement officers.
More than 5,600 people nationwide have been arrested over the past week for such offenses as stealing, blocking highways and breaking curfew, according to a count by The Associated Press.
1 of 69
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.hold a press conference following Sunday's protest events at Michigan and Arctic Avenues The Walk in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. A cleanup effort by community leaders and members will take place immediately after Small's presser. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.hold a press conference following Sunday's protest events at Michigan and Arctic Avenues The Walk in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. A cleanup effort by community leaders and members will take place immediately after Small's presser. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.hold a press conference following Sunday's protest events at Michigan and Arctic Avenues The Walk in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. A cleanup effort by community leaders and members will take place immediately after Small's presser. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.hold a press conference following Sunday's protest events at Michigan and Arctic Avenues The Walk in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. A cleanup effort by community leaders and members will take place immediately after Small's presser. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.hold a press conference following Sunday's protest events at Michigan and Arctic Avenues The Walk in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. A cleanup effort by community leaders and members will take place immediately after Small's presser. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.hold a press conference following Sunday's protest events at Michigan and Arctic Avenues The Walk in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. A cleanup effort by community leaders and members will take place immediately after Small's presser. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.hold a press conference following Sunday's protest events at Michigan and Arctic Avenues The Walk in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. A cleanup effort by community leaders and members will take place immediately after Small's presser. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.hold a press conference following Sunday's protest events at Michigan and Arctic Avenues The Walk in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. A cleanup effort by community leaders and members will take place immediately after Small's presser. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.hold a press conference following Sunday's protest events at Michigan and Arctic Avenues The Walk in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. A cleanup effort by community leaders and members will take place immediately after Small's presser. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.hold a press conference following Sunday's protest events at Michigan and Arctic Avenues The Walk in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. A cleanup effort by community leaders and members will take place immediately after Small's presser. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.hold a press conference following Sunday's protest events at Michigan and Arctic Avenues The Walk in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. A cleanup effort by community leaders and members will take place immediately after Small's presser. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.hold a press conference following Sunday's protest events at Michigan and Arctic Avenues The Walk in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. A cleanup effort by community leaders and members will take place immediately after Small's presser. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
‘You saw Atlantic City at its worst yesterday. And, once again, you see Atlantic City at its best, (with) people coming here to rally and to clean up,’ Mayor Marty Small Sr. says at a news conference Monday at The Walk.
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.hold a press conference following Sunday's protest events at Michigan and Arctic Avenues The Walk in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. A cleanup effort by community leaders and members will take place immediately after Small's presser. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.hold a press conference following Sunday's protest events at Michigan and Arctic Avenues The Walk in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. A cleanup effort by community leaders and members will take place immediately after Small's presser. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. hold a press conference following Sunday's protest events at Michigan and Arctic Avenues The Walk in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. A cleanup effort by community leaders and members will take place immediately after Small's presser. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.hold a press conference following Sunday's protest events at Michigan and Arctic Avenues The Walk in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. A cleanup effort by community leaders and members will take place immediately after Small's presser. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.hold a press conference following Sunday's protest events at Michigan and Arctic Avenues The Walk in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. A cleanup effort by community leaders and members will take place immediately after Small's presser. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City</