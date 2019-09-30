Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
U.S. Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, shown in a Press file photo from April, is not ready to call for President Donald Trump's impeachment, he said Tuesday. But he said if verifiable information comes out that Trump tried to pressure the Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden's son, and linked defense aid to it, he may change his mind.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump on Tuesday. The probe centers on whether Trump abused his presidential powers and sought help from a foreign government for his reelection.
Prior to the Wednesday announcement by House Speak Nancy Pelosi of the impeachment inquiry, Van Drew told The Press of Atlantic City he remains opposed to the impeachment probe, citing a lack of clear evidence that the president tried to pressure Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden's son.
On Friday, Pelosi, appeared at the annual New Jersey Democratic State Committee conference at Harrah’s Waterfront Conference Center. During her speech, Pelosi call Van Drew an "independent voice" among the Democratic Party.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
