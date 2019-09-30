_nws_fishingjetty

U.S. Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, shown in a Press file photo from April, is not ready to call for President Donald Trump's impeachment, he said Tuesday. But he said if verifiable information comes out that Trump tried to pressure the Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden's son, and linked defense aid to it, he may change his mind.

 Kristian Gonyea / For The Press

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, is standing firm in his opposition to an impeachment inquiry called for by House Democrats, and the President has taken notice.

Van Drew appeared on the Fox New Channel show Fox & Friends Sunday to talk about the impeachment inquiry.

“I have long maintained the position that the impeachment or potential impeachment would not be good for Democrats or Republicans,” he said.

President Trump then took to Twitter late Sunday evening to quote Van Drew and thank him.

"Thank you. Just another Witch Hunt by Nancy Pelosi and the Do Nothing Democrats," he tweeted. 

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1178465036811034631

https://publish.twitter.com/?query=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2FrealDonaldTrump%2Fstatus%2F1178465038643978243&widget=Tweet

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump on Tuesday. The probe centers on whether Trump abused his presidential powers and sought help from a foreign government for his reelection.

Prior to the Wednesday announcement by House Speak Nancy Pelosi of the impeachment inquiry, Van Drew told The Press of Atlantic City he remains opposed to the impeachment probe, citing a lack of clear evidence that the president tried to pressure Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden's son.

On Friday, Pelosi, appeared at the annual New Jersey Democratic State Committee conference at Harrah’s Waterfront Conference Center. During her speech, Pelosi call Van Drew an "independent voice" among the Democratic Party.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

