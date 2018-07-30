The Atlantic City Community Walk and cookout which was scheduled for Tuesday evening has been postponed, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
Due to inclement weather, the community walk will be moved to a new date which will be announced shortly, according to the prosecutor.
Through the summer, local and county law enforcement will take to the streets of the resort to walk and engage with their community. The walks are held from 6 to 7 p.m. and form at 5:45 p.m. at the All Wars Memorial Building, 1510 Adriatic Ave.
The first walk took place June 26.
