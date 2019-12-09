Tuesday and Wednesday will be the ying to the yang. Near record-high temperatures with plenty of soaking rain Tuesday will change into a winter wonderland Wednesday.
There will be no need for snow brushes or the rock salt, yet, waking up Tuesday morning. In fact, you could have gotten away with the windows open. Temperatures will start in the mid-50s, with the exception along the Delaware Bay, where it will be in the 40s.
The second of our two storms will be to our west in the form of a potent cold front. Being out ahead of it, we will be dry for the morning. However, a shower can not be ruled out. A jog outside, walk with the dog or outdoor work should be OK during the a.m. hours.
Between 1 and 3 p.m., rain will move into the region. High temperatures likely will peak around this time. That will mean mid-60s on the mainland and 60s in Atlantic City and at the shore. Both Atlantic City International Airport and Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in A.C. will be within striking distance of record highs. Funny, since we will be 25 degrees colder Wednesday afternoon.
Rain will fall for the afternoon and areas of roadway flooding will be possible. Temperatures will fall into the 50s and then 40s by about midnight.
The 2019-20 winter outlook is stormy, with early shots of arctic air. The potential for tric…
Cold air will continue to chase the rain into the early morning Wednesday. While typically I don’t buy these rain to snow events with a cold front, this time I do. In short, an additional piece of energy will ride along the front, giving enhancement, and increased confidence for snow.
Between 2 to 5 a.m., from Bridgeton to Brigantine, rain will turn into a wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain. The most amount of rain will be seen at the milder shore. Wintry weather will not accumulate on the roads at first because of the warm weather before it.
As colder air works in, more of that rain and sleet will be snow. I do believe that those west of the Garden State Parkway will see snow for a period of time after sunrise, with more mixing at the shore. Give yourself a few extra minutes driving during the morning commute. The snow will be light to moderate in intensity.
The winter outlook in South Jersey appears to be one with more snow shoveling and more bundl…
Between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., we will dry out. In terms of snow and sleet totals, 0.5 to 2 inches will be likely west of the Garden State Parkway., for the most part. Those east of the Parkway and south of Cape May Court House regardless of where, will range from just spotty coatings to 0.5. Again, this should mainly be on the grass.
Following this, we’ll remain cloudy on a cold Wednesday. Highs will only be in the upper 30s to around 40. You’ll need the jacket, gloves and hat Wednesday night as we bottom out in the upper teens to mid-20s (shore). Thursday will have about the same highs, but with sunshine.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.