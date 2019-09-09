We’ll keep the seasonable temperatures Tuesday, but drop the rain showers and extra cloud cover we experienced Monday. Then, it’s a locals summer mid-week treat.
Clouds continue to clear out as high pressure asserts itself from New England. This will bring an easterly wind. Temperatures will start in the 60s, mildest in places like Wildwood and the shore.
A mix of sun and clouds will prevail throughout the day. Off the low-70s degree water, air high temperatures will be in the mid-70s during the afternoon.
A ridge of high pressure, which has brought temperatures that feel more like July than September to the south, will move in.
Winds will turn to the south and then southwest on a mainly clear Tuesday night.
It’ll be the last one you can comfortably leave the air conditioner off for a while.
Temperatures will jump into the 70s and then 80s quickly on Wednesday morning. A sea breeze will likely develop in the afternoon, capping those east of the Garden State Parkway in the low to mid-80s. West of the parkway, I expect the thermometer will climb and reach the upper 80s. Add in dew points that are getting muggy and you’ll see a heat index in the low 90s. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees above average on the mainland. Bring some extra water with you throughout the day.
Will there be unprecedented mid-September heat? Ninety degrees will be tough to reach, but it will be in the realm of possibility.
On average, our last 90-degree day at Atlantic City International Airport was on Aug. 29. In Millville, the average last date is Sept. 2. It is worth a mention, though, that 90-degree weather has been seen into early October here.
Wednesday night into Thursday we will still see humid and warm conditions. A cold front will drop out of the Great Lakes and move in at some point between late Wednesday night and Thursday.
It will be a cloudy and steamy Wednesday night. Low temperatures will only fall to 70-75 degrees. Thursday will be in the 80s. However, a run for 90 will be possible if rain holds off until Thursday afternoon.
If you have outdoor plans Thursday and need a large, guaranteed chunk of dry time, move them now. Otherwise, if you have some tolerance for the rain or only need small blocks of dry time, keep your plans. In Wednesday’s edition, I’ll time out the rain for you.
Friday will then bring back a familiar theme seen since late August. High pressure asserts itself in from New England, knocking out the short stretch of heat and humidity.
Easterly winds blow between the cool surface high pressure to the north, and that sizzling ridge of high pressure aloft in the south will cap temperatures and prevent a long duration heat.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.