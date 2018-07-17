A pattern-busting cold front will shift the region from sultry to seasonable Tuesday afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms associated with this front will bring the risk for localized road flooding.
Tuesday will be balmy. Temperatures will start in the mid- to upper 70s. If the low temperature stays above 76 at Atlantic City International Airport, we will tie or break the record for the warmest minimum temperature.
Cloud cover will allow partly sunny at first, but the sun will go away as the day goes on. It will be soupy. Dew points will be in the sticky, low-to-oppressive mid-70s. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s. The combination of heat and humidity will make it feel like the upper 90s.
Then, a cold front will rumble through and bring rain. Here’s what you need to know:
• Activity begins between 3 and 6 p.m. Tuesday, with the shore seeing the rain last.
• It will not be raining the whole time, but lines of showers or storms will occur through the evening.
• Pockets of road flooding are likely in slow-moving thunderstorms, mainly on the barrier islands and urbanized locations.
• Activity will end between 1 and 4 a.m.
No severe weather or coastal flooding is likely, thankfully.
Tuesday night will be followed by a clearing sky. Low temperatures will sit on either side of 70 degrees, high enough to leave the air conditioner on.
A pattern of very stable and comfortable weather ensues for the rest of the week. A big high-pressure system bulldozes in from Canada on Wednesday, settling in for Thursday and Friday. This knocks out the heat and especially the humidity.
High temperatures throughout this period will sit just around the 86 degree Mainland average. Shore high temperatures will start out in the mid-80s on Wednesday, as the sea-breeze should be pinned back. Thursday and Friday’s easterly flow will keep temperatures in the mid- to upper 70s.
By my count, we’ve had five weekends in a row that have been dry enough to enjoy a full weekend outside (whether it has been hot or not). This weekend is likely going to break it. While it may not be a washout, Sunday will be the wetter of the two days.
It’ll be our third consecutive day of On The Road on Tuesday. We’ll be in Sea Isle City at 9 a.m. on the Promenade. Come by and say hi!
