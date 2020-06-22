The peak of the heat this week will come Tuesday and Wednesday, with mainland temperatures getting near and above 90 degrees. A round of storms will be possible Tuesday night and then again Wednesday afternoon, before less sticky air arrives.
By now, you might know the morning drill. There will be areas of sunshine, along with fog. It will be warm enough for just shorts and a T-shirt, with morning lows 65 to 70 degrees. A south to southwest wind will blow.
That wind direction will bring us up another rung on the thermometer ladder. Make sure to carry water and a hat if you will be outside for any extended period of time, especially between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Afternoon high temperatures will be about 90 degrees for many. Wildwood Crest and the shore will be in the mid-80s.
Often during the spring and summer, you'll hear a Meteorologist say "isolated", "scattered" …
As we know in Jersey, though, it’s not the heat, it’s the humidity. Dew points will be around 70 degrees, in the “sticky” category. We’ll have a heat index in the mid-90s. Summer’s definitely here in South Jersey.
In terms of storms, I believe the day will be dry, as any activity stays to our west and south. The evening will be dry, too. However, between midnight and 6 a.m., we will watch for a line of storms associated with a cold front. The best places to see storms will be along the New Jersey Turnpike corridor, to around a line from Hammonton to Fortescue. Heavy rain will be associated in any of these storms, bringing areas of roadway flooding. Low temperatures will be in the low 70s.
Our Wednesday will be a transition day. It’ll still be hot, with southerly winds. In fact, it should be the hottest day of the week, with highs in the low 90s inland and mid-80s at the shore. However, the mugginess will be a bit less.
Unless you need a 100% guaranteed dry day, your outdoor project, gardening or beach day will be good to go. Isolated thunderstorms will flare up around 2 p.m, as a second cold front passes toward sunset.
Starting Wednesday night, winds will flip to the northwest. It won’t be as balmy a night as Tuesday’s, but you’ll still want fans or the air conditioner on. Morning lows will be 65 to 70 degrees. The real difference will be noted in the dew points, which will drop into the just a touch humid low 60s.
Thursday and Friday will be nearly the same. There will not be any rain risks, as there will be less moisture (and dew points) around. Sunshine will be plentiful throughout the day, ranging from sunny to mostly sunny. Temperatures will remain warm, in the upper 80s on the mainland. The westerly wind will mean shore high temperatures will follow close behind, in the low to mid-80s. They will be fantastic pool, beach or boating days.
The upcoming weekend may be a 50-50 one, with Saturday being the dry day. Mainland highs will touch 90 degrees.
