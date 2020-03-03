Democratic congressional candidate Robert Turkavage, a retired FBI agent from Brigantine, recently released his proposal to revamp federal tax law.

Turkavage is vying with six other Democrats for the right to challenge Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, in November.

He would increase the amount of state and local taxes that taxpayers could deduct from their federal income taxes from $10,000 to $40,000, and pay for the increase "through certain income tax rate changes, and by eliminating certain corporate tax loopholes." 

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 was signed into law by President Donald Trump, reduced individual and corporate income tax rates, and limited the state and local income tax deduction for taxpayers to $10,000, said Turkavage, who switched from the Republican to Democratic Party in January.

Trump promised it would greatly increase gross national product and would help pay down the debt, Turkavage said, but did neither.

Instead it disproportionately benefited wealthier taxpayers, and in some cases, gave corporations multiple benefits.

To pay for the higher SALT deductions, Turkavage said he would support applying the tax rates which were in effect prior to the passage of the TCJA, for “Single” filing status taxpayers whose taxable income is greater than $175,000; and for “Married Filing Joint” taxpayers whose taxable income is greater than $350,000.

He also calls for a Government Accounting Office review of the law's regulations, to be sure they meet the intent of Congress.

"Regulations not found to be in conformity, which could be considered 'loopholes', should be referred back to Congress for possible reversal," Turkavage said. "Loopholes ultimately reversed will provide additional tax revenue to the government that could serve to further mitigate the cost of the SALT expansion cap."

The Atlantic County Democratic Convention, to determine which candidates  get the official backing of the party, is March 8.

