The next seven days will be mostly quiet, the first in a couple of weeks. We will just track two rounds of weak showers, one of which could be wintry.
The winter jackets and the cold weather gear will be needed for Monday morning. Temperatures will finally be seasonable starting out, in the mid 20s west of the parkway to around 30 at the shore. High pressure will briefly hold on for Monday, with the center of it moving through Quebec. That cooler air will make its mark. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s, as I have been saying, the coldest in about four weeks, despite it only being around seasonable. Expect morning sun and a partly sunny afternoon.
Clouds will thicken Monday night. A pair of strong low pressure systems will move well to our northwest in Canada overnight. The first will pass Monday night. Precipitation will start just after midnight, from west to east. Temperatures will be at or just above freezing. While rain will be expected for the shore, a wintry mix will be possible for the mainland. If it does snow, though, it will be light, and perhaps we see a coating. Otherwise, expect rain showers until around sunrise Tuesday.
Cape May missed out on the “South Jersey Snow Special” on Dec. 5. They were also a little ov…
Tuesday will be a comfortable day much like Sunday. A mix of sun and clouds will prevail. High temperatures will be back above average in the low 50s.
That second low pressure system will pass Tuesday evening. A few plain showers will be around from around 8 p.m. Tuesday to 2 a.m. Wednesday. Otherwise, it clears out as a gargantuan high pressure system from Canada pushes in. Lows will be 35-40 degrees.
This story was updated to include all of 2018's numbers.
We will step back toward reality again with the temperatures for Wednesday and Thursday. The mechanic to make it all happen will be strong northwest winds sustained around 15 mph and gusting in the 30s. Temperatures will bump down into the mid 40s on Wednesday and around 40 on Thursday. No precipitation will be likely. Just expect a mix of sun and clouds — more sun Thursday.
Meteorologist Joe Martucci will be speaking at the American Association of Retired Persons e…
Once the winds calm, it will be the biggest sustained chill since Dec. 5 to Dec. 10. Friday will be in the mid 30s, though the mostly sunny sky will cut the chill. Friday night will be very cold. Lows in the mid teens? Looks like a good bet for much of the mainland. The shores likely wind up 10 degrees warmer, thanks to the milder ocean we enjoy.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.