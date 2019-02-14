Atlantic City Police Department


ATLANTIC CITY − Following an anonymous tip, two city men were arrested Wednesday on firearm and drug charges, police said.

Just after 12:35 p.m. Wednesday, Detectives Will Herrerias and Jefferson Rivera were surveilling the 2300 block of Arctic Avenue on a tip from a “concerned citizen” to the anonymous text service, tip 411, when they saw what they say was a drug transaction between Jorge Herrera, 18, and Jose Diaz, 38.

The detectives pulled Diaz over after he left the scene in a vehicle and then returned to find Herrera leaving a home. Both were arrested. Police say Diaz was in possession of marijuana and Herrera had marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a handgun loaded with hollow-point ammunition on his person.

Police found more marijuana after a search of his home, recovering a total of 210 grams of marijuana, a scale and baggies, and $503 in cash.

Diaz is free on a summons and has a future court date. Herrera is being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

