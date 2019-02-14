ATLANTIC CITY − Following an anonymous tip, two city men were arrested Wednesday on firearm and drug charges, police said.
Just after 12:35 p.m. Wednesday, Detectives Will Herrerias and Jefferson Rivera were surveilling the 2300 block of Arctic Avenue on a tip from a “concerned citizen” to the anonymous text service, tip 411, when they saw what they say was a drug transaction between Jorge Herrera, 18, and Jose Diaz, 38.
The detectives pulled Diaz over after he left the scene in a vehicle and then returned to find Herrera leaving a home. Both were arrested. Police say Diaz was in possession of marijuana and Herrera had marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a handgun loaded with hollow-point ammunition on his person.
Police found more marijuana after a search of his home, recovering a total of 210 grams of marijuana, a scale and baggies, and $503 in cash.
Diaz is free on a summons and has a future court date. Herrera is being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.