Carousel Atlantic City icon1.jpg

ATLANTIC CITY — Two men were arrested and more than 200 bags of heroin recovered by police Thursday after citizens complained about drug activity in their neighborhood.

Messiah Henry, 22, of Atlantic City, and Deral Green, 35, of Washington, D.C., were both charged with possession of illegal drugs, possession with the intent to distribute and possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone.

Additionally, Green was charged with being a fugitive from justice.

The men were spotted by Atlantic City police Detectives Thomas McCabe and Avette Harper in the beach block of Ocean Avenue engaged in a drug transaction on Thursday afternoon, police said.

As the detectives approached, Green immediately fled but quickly surrendered and was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Both men were taken to the Atlantic County jail.

Anyone with information regarding the distribution of narcotics can call the ACPD Special Investigations Section at 609-347-5858 or anonymously text to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

Never miss breaking news as it happens! Sign up now to receive alerts delivered to your inbox.

Contact: 609-272-7251 CLowe@pressofac.com Twitter @clairelowe

Tags

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.