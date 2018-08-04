ATLANTIC CITY — Two men were arrested and more than 200 bags of heroin recovered by police Thursday after citizens complained about drug activity in their neighborhood.
Messiah Henry, 22, of Atlantic City, and Deral Green, 35, of Washington, D.C., were both charged with possession of illegal drugs, possession with the intent to distribute and possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone.
Additionally, Green was charged with being a fugitive from justice.
The men were spotted by Atlantic City police Detectives Thomas McCabe and Avette Harper in the beach block of Ocean Avenue engaged in a drug transaction on Thursday afternoon, police said.
As the detectives approached, Green immediately fled but quickly surrendered and was taken into custody without incident, police said.
Both men were taken to the Atlantic County jail.
Anyone with information regarding the distribution of narcotics can call the ACPD Special Investigations Section at 609-347-5858 or anonymously text to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.
