ATLANTIC CITY - A tip from a concerned citizen Tuesday led to the arrest of two men and the recovery of a handgun and drugs, according to news released by the police Wednesday.
Sgt. Richard Andrews of the special investigations section received information from a concerned citizen that Patrice Dowe Jr., 25, of Galloway Township, was in possession of a handgun and in the area of Stanley Holmes Village, said Sgt. Kevin Fair.
Sgt. Andrews set up surveillance and located Dowe as he was entering a car in the area, Fair said.
Sgt. Andrews observed Dowe and the driver, Braheem Norwood, 23, of Mays Landing, engage in drug activity and notified detectives of his observations, Fair said. The vehicle then drove away.
Det. Brian Hambrecht located the vehicle and conducted a motor vehicle stop in Adams Court, Fair said. Det. Hambrecht could smell the odor of marijuana when Dowe put his window down and then observed a bag of marijuana on the floor, he said.
Dowe exited the vehicle and immediately moved his hands to the area of his waistband, Fair said.
Det. Hambrecht attempted to grab Dowe’s hands and felt a handgun in his waistband, Fair said. With assistance from Officers Ryan Mullin and Robert Reynolds, Dowe was placed in custody and the loaded handgun safely removed, he said.
Det. Hambrecht recovered the bag that contained 23 grams of marijuana, Fair said. He also located 80 bags of heroin and a small amount of cocaine, he said. Dowe was found in possession of seven amphetamine pills, he said.
Norwood was arrested after a bag containing three grams of marijuana was found on the driver’s seat, Fair said.
ATLANTIC CITY — A city man and woman were arrested Thursday after a search discovered heroin…
Dowe Jr. was charged with: four counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, also known as CDS; possession with intent to distribute CDS; possession with intent to distribute CDS within 1,000 feet of a school zone; possession with intent to distribute CDS within 500 feet of a public zone; unlawful possession of a weapon; and possession of a weapon while committing a CDS offense, Fair said.
Dowe was sent to the Atlantic County Jail, Fair said.
Norwood was charged with possession of CDS, Fair said. Norwood was released on a summons with a future court date, he said.
