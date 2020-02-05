CAMDEN – Two members of an Atlantic City drug-trafficking organization, including the leader of the organization, pleaded guilty Wednesday to distributing large amounts of heroin throughout the resort, according to news released by the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Khalif Toombs, 30, of Egg Harbor Township, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler in Camden federal court to an information charging him with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute more than 1 kilogram of heroin, said U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito.
Toombs was a 2008 Atlantic City High School graduate, who made the second team of the Press high school boys basketball team for the 2007-2008 season. He attended South Carolina State, a Division I School, from 2010 to 2013.
Nasir Brown, 27, of Atlantic City, also pleaded guilty to an information charging him with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute more than 100 grams of heroin, Carpenito said.
Eight other members of the drug-trafficking conspiracy – Quadir Stanley, Dean Johnson, Khalif Davis, Joseph Aversa, Thomas Randall, Mayda Hernandez, Sarah Taliaferro, and Wilbert Toombs, who is the father of Khalif Toombs – previously have pleaded guilty.
Charges against 12 other defendants remain pending, Carpenito said.
Documents filed in the case and statements made in court said the following:
Toombs, Brown, and other members of the drug conspiracy trafficked heroin from Paterson, Passaic County, and into Atlantic City throughout the course of the investigation, Carpenito said.
Toombs admitted in court to conspiring with others to traffic between 3 and 10 kilograms of heroin during this time and to being a manager and supervisor of the drug-trafficking conspiracy, which operated throughout Atlantic County, Carpenito said.
An investigation led by the FBI used physical and video surveillance, confidential informants, consensual recordings, and two court-authorized wiretaps to uncover the operations of Toombs and his many co-conspirators, Carpenito said.
The investigation tracked multiple stamps of heroin being distributed by Toombs and others, including, “AK-47,” “Apple,” “Fortnite,” “Rolex,” “Frank Lucas,” “Bentley,” “Pandora,” and “9 ½,” Carpenito said.
Between Jan. 1, 2017 and June 21, 2019, these stamps have accounted for 48 deaths and 84 non-fatal overdoses in New Jersey, Carpenito said.
The count to which Toombs pleaded guilty carries a mandatory penalty of 10 years in prison, a maximum potential penalty of a life in prison, and up to a $10 million fine, Carpenito said. His sentencing is scheduled for May 12.
The count to which Brown pleaded guilty carries a mandatory penalty of 5 years in prison, a maximum potential penalty of 40 years in prison, and up to a $5 million fine, Carpenito said. His sentencing also is scheduled for May 12.
For the 12 defendants whose charges remain pending, the charges and allegations are merely accusations, and they are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty, Carpenito said.
