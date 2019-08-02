MAYS LANDING— Two Atlantic County men were sentenced Friday to New Jersey state prison on charges in connection with a county-wide drug distribution network, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office announced.
Ameer Stephens, 38, of Mays Landing, was sentenced to 24 years in New Jersey state prison with 10 ½ years of parole ineligibility on charges of leader of a narcotics trafficking network and convicted person not to possess a handgun, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said.
Diaab Siddiq, (aka “Marshall Davis”), 50, of Atlantic City, was sentenced to 12 years New Jersey state prison with 8 years of parole ineligibility on charges of production facility, possession of heroin with intent to distribute, convicted person not to possess a handgun and money laundering, Tyner said.
Stephens was arrested on July 7, 2016, when detectives, police officers and agents simultaneously executed 19 search warrants for residences and commercial properties in Atlantic City, Galloway Township, Egg Harbor Township, Hamilton Township, Hammonton and Pleasantville, Tyner said.
These search warrants resulted in the seizure of 12,225 bags of heroin, approximately 8 ounces of raw, unpackaged heroin, 8 ounces of suspected Fentanyl, and about 2 pounds of cocaine, Tyner said.
Prior investigations connected to the drug raid yielded additional drugs, cash and weapons, Tyner said. In total, 11 vehicles and $155,000 in cash were also seized, along with six handguns, he said.
Forty-two defendants were charged in connection with the narcotics trafficking network and Stephens and co-defendant, Siddiq, were indicted as leaders of the narcotics trafficking network, Tyner said.
Stephens, who had posted bail in September, 2016, was detained on March 7, 2017 pursuant to criminal justice reform when police discovered a hidden compartment in Stephens’ vehicle containing an illegal handgun and an additional kilo of heroin, Tyner said.
In pleading guilty, Stephens told the court he acted in capacity of a financier, organizer, supervisor, or manager of other persons in the conspiracy to distribute heroin and cocaine in 2016 throughout Atlantic County, Tyner said.
Stephens also told the court he illegally possessed a.40 caliber Glock semi-automatic handgun, Tyner said.
The investigation was part of a joint investigation between the Atlantic City Police Department, Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, FBI and New Jersey State Police, Tyner said.
