MAYS LANDING — The Atlantic County Board of Elections sent two vote-by-mail ballots for the July 7 primary for investigation at its meeting Monday night, after finding that both were signed as the voter by political organizer Craig Callaway, of Atlantic City.
When reached by phone after the meeting, Callaway said it was a simple mistake he made when acting as a messenger for another voter. He said he mistakenly voted on the other person's ballot, then realized his mistake and called the county clerk to report it.
"I was this guy's messenger and had his ballot in my hands and mine at the same time. So OK, kill me," Callaway said. "I voted his ballot and mailed it. There's nothing to investigate. This is crazy."
Callaway is well known for organizing large vote-by-mail efforts in support of certain Democratic candidates. He is currently being sued by a Pleasantville school board candidate who alleges Callaway improperly got hundreds of mail-in votes for her opponents.
"We are not accusing anybody of anything. There simply was confusion and we have asked the Superintendent (of Elections Maureen Bugdon) to investigate the situation," said Board Chair Lynn Caterson.
Only one had Callaway's name and address on the outside envelope, Caterson said. The other had a different name on the outside.
But both of the inside envelopes containing the ballot certificates were signed by Craig Callaway as the voter.
Caterson said there are many more questions than answers at this point, including what happens if one ballot is Callaway's legitimate vote, and the other is someone else's but Callaway mistakenly signed it.
"Then what do we do?" Caterson said. "Is his ballot not able to be counted because someone else signed in the wrong place? We don't know."
The meeting was to go over problem ballots, the vast majority of which are those the voter neglected to sign the certificate for, or whose signature does not match those on record.
The four-person board, made up of two Democrats and two Republicans, voted to accept just 36 of 222 questionable signatures. The other 186 signatures were different enough from signatures on file that the board will send letters to voters, asking them to sign a form attesting they are the ones who voted the ballot.
Another 47 voters whose ballots were not signed will also get similar letters, Caterson said.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
Staff Writer David Danzis contributed to this report.
