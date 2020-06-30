MAYS LANDING — The Atlantic County Board of Elections sent two July 7 primary vote-by-mail ballots to be investigated at its meeting Monday night, after finding that both were signed as the voter by political organizer Craig Callaway, of Atlantic City.
When reached by phone after the meeting, Callaway said it was a simple mistake he made when acting as a messenger for another voter. He said he mistakenly voted on the other person's ballot, then realized his mistake and called the county clerk to report it.
"I was this guy's messenger and had his ballot in my hands and mine at the same time. So OK, kill me," Callaway said. "I voted his ballot and mailed it. There's nothing to investigate. This is crazy."
The ballots will now be investigated by Atlantic County Superintendent of Elections Maureen Bugdon.
The meeting was to review almost 300 ballots of the 28,000 received by the board so far, that were flagged by staff as having problems, mostly with signatures missing or not matching those on file.
Assistant County Clerk Mike Sommers said Tuesday that Callaway never told him the other person's ballot with the mistake on the inner envelope had been mailed. Callaway brought in an affadavit to messenger a new ballot to the other voter, Sommers said.
"The only conversation we had was he was in need of a new envelope," Sommers said, but the office is not allowed to issue just a new envelope. "We have to do a whole new ballot. If we had heard (he had mailed it in) we wouldn't issue a duplicate."
Sommers said his office has received about 5,600 vote-by-mail applications in the last couple of weeks, and has sent out about 4,000 ballots to voters as a result.
"Today (Tuesday) is the last day we can actually receive them (by mail)," said Sommers. "We got two large bins last week, and 300 to 450 every day since. Yesterday was another 400. Don't know what today brings."
When requests come in, his office must verify signatures and voter information through the Statewide Voter Registration System, but it has been crashing periodically, he said. It also sometimes generates the wrong ballot for voters if labels are pulled individually, so the office must do all labeling in bulk downloads instead.
"Anytime we have encountered an issue in the system we work around it," Sommers said. "But there are issues that slowed us down, yes."
He said the computer system was updated from Microsoft Windows 7, because it no longer had the security protections needed.
"We had to go to a Windows 10 program in beta," Sommers said. "We had to use the system that appears not ready for vote-by-mail."
Sommers, like Atlantic County Board of Elections Chair Lynn Caterson, said he is telling voters who ask that if they have any hesitation about using the United States Postal Service to send the ballot to the board, they can use one of the county's five secure drop boxes.
Under Gov. Phil Murphy's executive order, ballots must be postmarked on or by Election Day, but will be counted as long as they arrive back at the board by July 14.
"Drop boxes are the most efficient way," Sommers said.
Callaway is well known for organizing large vote-by-mail efforts in support of certain Democratic candidates. He is currently being sued by a Pleasantville school board candidate Doris Rowell, who alleges Callaway improperly got hundreds of mail-in votes for her opponents in the 2019 election.
Democratic congressional primary candidate Brigid Callahan Harrison, of Longport, has asked for federal monitoring of the July 7 primary election, citing concerns over Callaway's methods and the possibility of voter fraud. Callaway supports one of her four remaining opponents in the race, Amy Kennedy, of Brigantine.
"We are not accusing anybody of anything. There simply was confusion and we have asked the Superintendent (of Elections Maureen Bugdon) to investigate the situation," said Board Chair Lynn Caterson.
Only one had Callaway's name and address on the outside envelope, Caterson said. The other had a different name on the outside.
But both of the inside envelopes containing the ballot certificates were signed by Craig Callaway as the voter.
Caterson said there are many more questions than answers at this point, including what happens if one ballot is Callaway's legitimate vote, and the other is someone else's but Callaway mistakenly signed it.
"Then what do we do?" Caterson said. "Is (the other person's) ballot not able to be counted because someone else signed in the wrong place? We don't know."
No new ballot has yet come in for the other vote, officials said.
The four-person board, made up of two Democrats and two Republicans, voted to accept just 36 of 222 questionable signatures. The other 186 signatures were different enough from signatures on file that the board will send letters to voters, asking them to sign a form attesting they are the ones who voted the ballot.
Another 47 voters whose ballots were not signed will also get similar letters, Caterson said.
Staff Writer David Danzis contributed to this report.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.