South Jersey rounds out the summer season on a strong note for the thermometer. A four-day heat wave began Monday. However, the hottest, most sultry conditions will be Tuesday and Wednesday, prompting the National Weather Service in Mount Holly to issue a heat advisory for Ocean County.
The fourth heat wave of 2018 and the third heat wave of August will roast the region for muc…
The combination of the very humid conditions and hot temperatures led to the advisory. The heat alert is in effect from noon Tuesday to 8 p.m. Wednesday. During the middle of the day, the heat index will peak between 100 to 104 degrees.
Ocean County needs just a 100-degree heat index to reach advisory criteria — as established by the National Weather Service. The NWS requires a 105 degree heat index in Salem, Cumberland, Atlantic and Cape May counties before issuing an advisory. The reasons for the different criteria are the frequency that these high temperatures occur and the heat tolerance of a county’s residents.
Gloucester and Camden counties and Philadelphia — which also use 100 degrees as a trigger for advisories — are also under an advisory.
To have a heat advisory in Cumberland, Atlantic and Cape May counties, there needs to be a l…
During a heat advisory, the NWS statement says to “take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.” This is true not only for Ocean County, but all of South Jersey.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends “scheduling frequent rest breaks in a shaded or air conditioned environment.”
In addition:
• Avoid strenuous activities between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., when the sun is the strongest and the temperatures are the highest.
• Drink plenty of water. If you are thirsty, you are already dehydrated.
• Keep your pets off the blacktop. Temperatures can burn their paws.
• Take your kids with you when you exit a car.
