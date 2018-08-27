Sweat, work in the heat
Joe March of Orbit Freight Line of West Deptford works in the mid-90's temperature, adding gas to the Sunoco station in Egg Harbor Township on Monday. July 2, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

South Jersey rounds out the summer season on a strong note for the thermometer. A four day heat wave begins on Monday, However, the hottest, most sultry conditions will be on Tuesday and Wednesday. Therefore, to prepare for this, the National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a heat advisory for Ocean County. 

The combination of the very humid conditions and hot temperatures led to the advisory. The heat alert is in effect from 12 p.m. Tuesday to 8 p.m. on Wednesday. During the middle of the day, the heat index will peak between 100 to 104 degrees. Many times, the heat advisory will end by the evening. That being said, with low temperatures in the mid-70s expected, the advisory will continue into Wednesday. 

However, only Mainland Ocean County is under the heat advisory. This is due to differentiating criteria among southeastern New Jersey counties. Ocean County needs just a 100 degree heat index to reach advisory criteria while the rest of the region needs a 105 degree heat index. 

Heat Advisory

A heat advisory is out from 12 p.m. on Tuesday to 8 p.m. on Wednesday in the counties shaded in orange. Notice that Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland or Salem counties are not under the alert. That is because there is a higher threshold to meet for a heat advisory here. Image courtesy of NOAA. 

Gloucester, Camden and Philadelphia are under a heat advisory as well.

During a heat advisory the NWS statement says to "take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside." This is true not only for Ocean County, but all of South Jersey. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends "scheduling frequent rest breaks in a shaded or air conditioned environment." In addition: 

- Avoiding strenuous activities between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., when the sun is the strongest and the temperatures are the highest.

- Drink plenty of water. If you are thirsty, you are already dehydrated.

- Keep your pets off the blacktop. Temperatures can burn their paws.

- Take your kids with you when you exit a car. 

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

