Firefighter Nick Polito, of Hammonton, and Absecon Councilman Steve Light, have announced their candidacies for Atlantic County Freeholder.
They will seek Democratic Party nominations at the 44th Annual Atlantic County Democratic Convention on Sunday, March 24, at the Golden Nugget in Atlantic City.
Polito, a 30-year employee of the New Jersey Turnpike Authority, is running for At-Large freeholder, representing all 23 municipalities in Atlantic County; while Light is running in the fourth district, to represent Absecon, Brigantine, Galloway Township, and Port Republic.
"I'm running for Freeholder because all corners of the county should share in economic development, investment, and the opportunity for high paying jobs," said Polito.
Polito has been a volunteer firefighter for 23 years. He has served in the Galloway Township and Hammonton Fire Departments, as well as the Atlantic County Firefighters Association. He is currently a member of Local 200, and has been a proud member of the International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers, and served on the executive council of Local 194. Polito is also a Licensed Realtor with Weichert Realtors in Atlantic City.
Polito has lived in Hammonton for 12 years and previously served on the Hammonton Zoning Board and the Hammonton Green Committee. He and his wife Erica have two children, A.J. and Gabriella.
Light, who has worked for Calvi Electric for 20 years and lived in Absecon since 1990, he said.
"Whether as a member of the Brigantine Beach Patrol, the electrical workers' union, or the Knights of Columbus, I've always recognized that it takes people of all different backgrounds coming together to make a difference," said Light. "My goal is to bring residents from all over the Fourth District together to improve the quality of life for everyone in Atlantic County."
Light has been a member of both the Brigantine and Atlantic City Beach Patrols, and has worked as a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 351 for 35 years.
He volunteers with the Knights of Columbus, the Holy Spirit Father’s Club, Field of Dreams, Walshies Warriors, Assumption Regional Parents Group, and supports the Absecon Sports Teams.
"I look forward to campaigning in Absecon, Brigantine, Galloway and Port Republic in the coming months, reconnecting with old friends, meeting new ones, and more importantly hearing the concerns of our residents and what direction they want to see our county go," said Light.
For more information about the Convention, please email info@atlanticdemocrats.com.
To learn more about Light, visit facebook.com/ElectSteveLight.
