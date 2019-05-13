MAYS LANDING — Two Egg Harbor City men are charged with narcotics and weapons offenses after search warrant executions led to the discovery of more than 6,750 bags of heroin, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
Steven Martinez, 30, and Joshua Cortes, 25, were arrested.
The Gangs Guns and Narcotics arm of the Prosecutor's Office executed several search warrants May 9 in connection with a long-term investigation.
Police found 6,750 bags of heroin and three ounces of unpackaged heroin, about 25 pounds of marijuana, one ounce of cocaine, a handgun, $52,000 cash, and multiple high capacity magazines, plus hollow point ammunition, officials said.
Martinez is charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin; operating a drug production facility used for the manufacturing of a controlled dangerous substance; possession of a weapon by a prohibited person; unlawful possession of a weapon; possession with intent to distribute marijuana; conspiracy to distribute controlled dangerous substances; money laundering/possession of property derived from criminal activity and utilized in furtherance of illegal narcotics transactions; endangering the welfare of a child; maintaining a fortified structure for the manufacturing, distribution or possession of controlled dangerous substances; possession of heroin; and possession of marijuana.
Cortes is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, conspiracy to distribute controlled dangerous substances and possession of marijuana.
The Mullica Township, Egg Harbor City and Pleasantville police departments and the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office all assisted with executing the search warrants.
Chief Assistant Prosecutor Seth Levy will prosecute the case. A detention hearing for Martinez and Cortes is scheduled for May 16.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.