Two former South Jersey residents will sit in the audience of Sunday's Oscar ceremony and wait to hear if they will join the ranks of first-time winners.
In the category of best documentary feature, Julia Reichert, her nephew Jeff Reichert and Steven Bognar are all listed as three of four producers of "American Factory." They will each receive Academy Awards if the film wins in its category.
Jeff Reichert is a former Northfield resident. Julia Reichert spent part of her youth living on a boat in Beach Haven.
"This will be my first time attending the Academy Awards. I'm beyond excited," said Jeff Reichert, who now lives in Brooklyn, N.Y.
"American Factory" has a higher profile than a typical documentary.
The film covers when Chinese auto glass manufacturer, Fuyao, bought a former General Motors car plant in Dayton, Ohio, and reopened it with Chinese and American employees working together.
"American Factory" was the first documentary released by Barack and Michelle Obama's production company, Higher Ground, and was released by Netflix last year. Jeff Reichert said he has not met the Obamas yet.
"We were pretty surprised when we met with Netflix," said Reichert, who added China doesn't allow Netflix into the country.
Reichert said he heard that hundreds of thousands of people in China have seen "American Factory" through pirated copies of the film.
"It is sparking a conversation," said Reichert, a 1996 graduate of Mainland Regional High School in Linwood. "There is no physical DVD of the film."
Reichert was in London on Sunday for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, which "American Factory" did not win for best documentary.
Besides the Oscar, "American Factory" has been nominated for best documentary by the Film Independent Spirit Award. Reichert will attend on Saturday in Santa Monica, California.
"American Factory" won the Critics Choice Award for best political documentary and outstanding directorial achievement in documentary by the Directors Guild of America.
This is Jeff Reichert's first Academy Award documentary nomination, but this is Julia Reichert's fourth best documentary feature nomination. On "American Factory," Jeff Reichert is a cinematographer along with being a producer. Julia Reichert is a co-director and a cinematographer along with being one of the producers.
Jeff Reichert said the documentary happened because Fuyao gave his aunt and Bognar complete editorial control and total access. "American Factory" took Reichert to China where he would film for close to two weeks.
"I was following multiple people. We were really autonomous." said Reichert, who added some days only one or two cinematographer worked while it was five of them on other days such as the plant's grand opening in Ohio. "We were around a lot. We became part of the furniture."
Sometimes, Reichert started his work day at 5:30 a.m., so he could ride to work with his subjects and spend the next eight hours a day with them at their job.
"American Factory" took three years to make, Reichert said. Filming took place from early 2015 to the middle of 2017. The documentary was edited from the middle of 2017 through the end of 2018, Reichert said.
In South Jersey, "American Factory" was screened in June during the Lighthouse International Film Festival on Long Beach Island. Jeff and Julia Reichert and Bognar were in attendance.
Christine Rooney, Lighthouse International Film Festival's managing director, said "American Factory" is a really interesting look at globalization and how cultures will merge and clash.
"This is a big film. It was given by Netflix to us to screen ahead of time," Rooney said. "It was a real honor to be one of the few festivals to be selected to show 'American Factory.'... It's a very insightful, awesome film. It's a political documentary, but also very personal."
