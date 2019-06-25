ATLANTIC CITY-- A Pleasantville man was arrested for driving while intoxicated following a multi-vehicle crash that injured two drivers and closed down Route 30 for almost two hours Monday.
According to a news release from the department, the initial cause for the crash is still unknown and is under investigation.
Patrol officers responded to Route 30 at the traffic light near Clayton’s Storage at 8:12 p.m. for a crash that involved four cars, three of which sustained heavy damage.
One car that was traveling westbound flipped over the center median and landed in the eastbound lane, police said.
A second car, which police said was driven by Juan Ortiz-Diaz, 31, of Pleasantville, was traveling eastbound and ended up in the westbound lane.
Two drivers were taken to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Ortiz-Diaz was arrested and charged with assault by auto, driving while intoxicated and multiple motor vehicle summons. He was released on a summons with a future court date.
According to police, the roadway was closed in both directions while the cars were towed and the road was cleaned of debris.
The crash is being investigated by Officer Eric Knuttel. Police ask anyone with information to contact the department's Accident Investigations Section at 609-347-5744 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411), beginning the text with ACPD.
