ATLANTIC CITY − Two men were arrested late Wednesday after a motor vehicle stop led to a chase and the discovery of drugs and guns, police say.
Just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Keshaun Bunch, 28, of Sicklerville, and Stefano Santiago, 23, of Newfield, were pulled over at the intersection of North Carolina and Pacific avenues after what officers say was “multiple infractions from the driver.”
Officers say they smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle and asked Bunch, the passenger, to exit. He exited the vehicle and ran, throwing a loaded handgun to the ground and “jumping over several fences.” Two officers caught up to Bunch and arrested him. He was in possession of 118 bags of heroin and 49 oxycodone pills, they say.
Santiago, the driver, was found in possession of small quantities of cocaine and marijuana, and arrested.
Bunch was charged with a litany of offenses, including resisting arrest, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of a weapon, and more, and is being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.
Santiago was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and motor vehicle summons. He was released on a summons for a future court date.
