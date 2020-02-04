ATLANTIC CITY - Two men were arrested Thursday during a motor vehicle stop that resulted in the recovery of cocaine and marijuana, according to news released Monday by police.
At 6:45 p.m., Sgt. TJ Moynihan stopped a vehicle in the 1100 block of Pacific Avenue for traffic and equipment violations, said Sgt. Kevin Fair.
While speaking to the driver, James Harley Jr., Sgt. Moynihan could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, Fair said.
Harley also had a suspended New Jersey driver’s license and an active warrant for his arrest, Fair said. Harley and his passenger, Nasif Townsend, were arrested after a backpack in the vehicle was located that contained more than 106 grams of marijuana, clear sandwich bags, small yellow plastic containers, and a digital scale, he said.
ATLANTIC CITY — A city man and woman were arrested Thursday after a search discovered heroin…
While searching Townsend after his arrest, Officer Christian Ivanov located 14.5 grams of cocaine in Townsend’s pocket, Fair said.
Harley Jr., 31, of Sicklerville, Camden County, was charged with: possession of a controlled dangerous substance, also known as CDS; possession with intent to distribute CDS; possession of CDS paraphernalia; contempt of court warrant and multiple motor vehicle summons, Fair said.
Townsend, 34, who lives here, was charged with two counts of possession of CDS, two counts of possession with intent to distribute CDS and possession of CDS paraphernalia, Fair said.
Both men were released on a summons with a future court date, Fair said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.