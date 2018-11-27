NEWARK — Two more babies with cases of a bacterial infection in a city hospital's neonatal intensive care unit have died, state officials announced Tuesday.
New Jersey Department of Health officials learned in an ongoing investigation of a bacterial infection outbreak at University Hospital that two premature infants with confirmed cases of Acinetobacter baumannii died last week, bringing the death toll to three.
The infants contracted the infection six weeks ago, but the bacteria may not be the exact cause of death due to other medical conditions present from a premature birth, health experts said in a release.
The Health Department became aware of the bacterial infection on Oct. 1 when two cases of A. baumannii were identified in the neonatal unit. Two more cases were confirmed in lab tests later that month. Of the four infants, only one child survived and was discharged from the hospital last month.
No new infections within the neonatal unit have been confirmed since October, when the Health Department ordered an external infection prevention expert to oversee efforts after finding major infection control deficiencies at the hospital.
The first baby who died had the bacteria and was transferred to another facility, where he or she died at the end of September, before the Health Department was notified of the infections in the neonatal unit.
A. baumannii can cause infection that typically occurs in intensive care units and health care settings housing very ill patients, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It can lead to pneumonia or serious blood or wound infections.
Health experts say the bacteria can live on the skin and surfaces for several days, and that infection control procedures, such as hand hygiene and environmental cleaning, can reduce the risk of illness.
As of yesterday, the Newark hospital's own infection control program was not aware of the deaths when contacted, health officials stated. A survey team from the state Department of Health is on-site to investigate the hospital's internal notification policies, governance and other factors related to reporting of deaths during an ongoing outbreak.
The infection outbreak is not related to the adenovirus outbreak at Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, which is connected to the deaths of 11 medically fragile children this fall. A different strain of adenovirus has sickened at least 12 patients at Voorhees Pediatric Facility, but no children have died and none are in critical condition, the Associated Press reported.
