Seven lawsuits have been filed against Stockton University, including two earlier this week, claiming the university failed to protect its students from sexual assaults and harassment.
One of the recent lawsuits allege the school failed to protect a student from a stalker who attacked her several times on campus. The other lawsuit alleges a student was assaulted by members of Pi Kappa Phi, which school officials have described as a rogue fraternity.
Stockton University spokeswoman Diane D’Amico deferred comment to the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office, who is representing the university.
The attorney general’s office declined to comment on the pending litigation.
Ocean County laywer Robert Fuggi filed the most recent lawsuits. He also represents those who filed the other five lawsuits. He could not be reached for comment.
The latest complaints follow a summer in which five women have sued claiming they were sexually assaulted while enrolled at the university. Four of those cases involved the outlawed off-campus fraternity Pi Kappa Phi.
Another lawsuit alleged that a woman was raped and assaulted by the son of a counselor at the school.
In each lawsuit, victims alleged the school did not take sufficient action to warn or protect students.
Stockton vs. A.D.
In the latest round of legal claims, A.D. vs. Stockton, filed earlier this week in U.S. District Court in Camden, A.D., was an incoming freshman in August 2012. While at the “Welcome Week” events for freshmen, A.D. invited another freshman, named Evan Robins, to participate in the activities with her group of friends because she realized that he was alone and that he was autistic, according to the lawsuit.
From that point forward, Robins became obsessed with A.D. and began to stalk her at the school’s cafeteria, according to the lawsuit.
A few days after the Welcome Week activities, Robins approached A.D. in the cafeteria and demanded that she give him her personal information, such as her dorm room location and her full name, as part of his therapy to help him make friends, according to the suit.
In the lawsuit, A.D. said she did not provide her personal information, and the next day she told her co-workers at the Disability Office at Stockton about the incident.
At the time, A.D. worked at the Counseling Center at Stockton. The Disability Office is part of the Counseling Center.
A.D.’s co-workers in the Disability Office told her they would speak with Robins about the incident. However, that did not change his behavior, according to the lawsuit.
Evan continued to stalk A.D. in the cafeteria, and one night he followed her and attacked her, according to the lawsuit. A.D. ran into the nearest women’s bathroom and locked herself in a stall. One of her friends blocked Robins from entering the bathroom, according to the lawsuit.
After this incident, A.D. filed a report with the Stockton University Police Department.
A Title IX hearing between A.D., her parents, Robins, his parents, and the university was held a short time later.
Robins said during the meeting that he wanted to punch A.D., beat her, and then kill himself because she wasn’t giving him attention, according to the lawsuit.
“The university simply requested that Evan stay away from A.D. Furthermore, Stockton University neither made an offer to A.D. for any additional protection nor offered to make her any special accommodations for her disability,” according to the lawsuit.
A.D. pressed charges and Robins was charged with fourth-degree harassment and civil disobedience and was ordered to complete community service at Stockton.
The day after the no-contact order was issued by a judge, Robins attacked A.D. again outside of the cafeteria, the lawsuit alleged.
A.D. claims that the Stockton Police would not enforce the no-contact order and that he was assigned to do community service in the same office that A.D. worked in.
A.D.’s lawsuit alleged the assistant supervisor of the Wellness Center told her to hide in an office or leave while Robins was there.
Eventually, A.D. stopped reporting violations of the court’s no-contact order because of the lack of response, the lawsuit states.
Stockton vs. D.D.
In the case of Stockton vs. D.D., D.D., was first sexually harassed and assaulted in October 2012 when she was a freshman at Stockton, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit said D.D. was invited to a party hosted at the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity.
When she arrived at the party, D.D. was stopped at the door by a Pi Kappa Phi member and a Stockton student who told her that she was not pretty enough to get in for free, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit said D.D. was told that she had to pay $15 or flash her breasts to get into the party.
D.D. paid the $15 and entered the house.
Later that month, D.D. was at another party at Pi Kappa Phi at their fraternity house on the White Horse Pike in Egg Harbor City.
While at the party, one fraternity brother allegedly came up from behind D.D. and grabbed her butt, then put his hand between her legs and touched her genitals, according to the lawsuit.
D.D. then hit the fraternity brother. He then hit her back, according to the lawsuit.
D.D. alleged police wouldn’t allow her to press charges because she “had assaulted her attacker,” according to the lawsuit.
Three years later, in December 2015, D.D. attended a Christmas party hosted by a Stockton student at her home in Barnegat, where she said a man named Eric sexually assaulted her.
D.D. reported the assault in a counseling session at Stockton the following Monday, but said the director of the university’s counseling center and the Stockton Police Department talked her out of pursuing criminal charges against Eric because it would be bad for her mental health and that she would not win in a case against him, according to the lawsuit.
