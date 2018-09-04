ATLANTIC CITY — The two people who died in a two-car accident Sunday Have been identified.
The driver, Arthur Thiel Jr., 78, of Atlantic City, and his passenger, Louise Bazigian, 84, also from Atlantic City, died Sunday in a car accident that occurred around 12 p.m. near the intersection of Route 30 and Huron Avenue, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
The driver in the other car was identified as Shandi Reeder, 29, of Atlantic City.
The crash is still under investigation and is being conducted by the prosecutor’s office in conjunction with the Atlantic City Police Department.
Huron Avenue was closed between Brigantine Boulevard and Route 30 for about three hours Sunday, according to the police department.
