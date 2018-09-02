ATLANTIC CITY- Two people died in a car accident Sunday around 12 p.m. near the intersection of Route 30 and Huron Avenue, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner announced.
The two people have not been identified, and the investigation is being conducted by the prosecutor's office in conjunction with the Atlantic City Police Department.
Huron Avenue was closed between Brigantine Boulevard and Route 30 for about three hours Sunday, according to the police department.
John DeRosier
