Controlled Burn
Buy Now

Robert Williams, of Pine Creek Forestry, a certified forester with 40 years of experience who is the man behind the forest plan, watches the progression of the fire during the controlled burn in the forest of Stockton University. Wednesday November 23, 2016. (Viviana Pernot / Staff Photographer)

 VIVIANA PERNOT / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service will be conducting prescribed burns in two South Jersey locations on Thursday in order to reduce the risk of wildland fire. The burns will be weather dependent. 

Two burns will happen in Atlantic County, the only ones in The Press' coverage area. They will both be in Galloway, at Stockton University and Genoa Avenue, respectively. 

Burns in Waterford (Camden County), Woodland (Burlington County) and Franklin (Gloucester) townships may also be seen in southeastern New Jersey. 

Prescribed burns are completed in order to minimize the risk of wildfire. According to Kenneth Clark, a Research Forester with the United States Forest Fire Service, controlled burns ideally take place on dry days when sustained winds are below 20 mph and humidity levels stays above 25 percent. Wildfire conditions are ripe on windy days, with low humidity and dry, fine fuels.

Plentiful sunshine, sustained winds under 10 mph and humidity levels between 30 to 50 percent will be expected on Thursday afternoon.  

Tap to read Meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-Day Forecast

Tags

Meteorologist

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments