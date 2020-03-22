The faster-than-usual storm track of the jet stream will be responsible for two coastal storms in the week ahead, accompanied by periods of mild, dry weather.
We will start with the coastal storm, as rain will begin between 5 and 7 a.m. Monday. The rain will fall pretty much throughout the day. It’ll be a washout, adding to another reason why most of us should stay inside. Rainfall totals will be between 3/5 of an inch to an inch, locally higher at the shore. Either way, ponding of roadways will be likely in some spots.
Speaking of flooding, the combination of the strong onshore wind, switching from southeast to northeast, and new moon Tuesday leads me to believe there’ll be localized areas of coastal flooding. Any high tide from the Monday morning to Tuesday morning high tide may get there. Again, it won’t be everywhere but it is in the realm of possibility.
South Jersey is no easy place for a meteorologist.
Between 6 and 9 p.m., the rain will exit. In its place will be a slowly clearing sky. Winds will remain elevated into the evening, dying down after midnight. Low temperatures will be around 40 come Tuesday morning.
Tuesday will be a dry day. High pressure passing through eastern Canada will get us to a partly-sunny sky. Temperatures will be just on target for late March, in the mid-50s. Go out and enjoy for a short while.
The spring equinox will start at 11:49 p.m. Thursday in the Northern Hemisphere, the earlies…
That high pressure will quickly exit into the Canadian Maritimes on Tuesday night. A low-pressure system will then take a familiar track, cutting up from the Southern Plains and into the interior Northeast. However, that low-pressure system will transfer its energy off the Delmarva Coast (weather trivia — it’s called a Miller B storm). That will then move up the coast.
So, it’ll be another soaker of a coastal storm for us. Rain here will begin between 3 and 6 a.m. It’ll pour all morning, but then end between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. The sun will peek out, mainly along the shore, for the rest of the afternoon. High temperatures Wednesday afternoon will be in the 50s.
You can expect some more ponding of roadways. Rainfall totals will be similar, between a half inch and an inch.
A strong southeast wind will blow for the morning, flipping to the northwest during the afternoon. Expect gales out over the waters. This will lead to more potential coastal flooding during the Wednesday morning high tide. It’ll be minor stage, if anything, enough to move your cars a block or two if you live near the bayshore, but not enough for any home damage.
Thursday will be a mild reprieve. High pressure in the Deep South will just poke itself into South Jersey. Highs will top 60 on the mainland, with upper 50s at the shore. I’d call it perfect weather for the exercise trail.
This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.
