As Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers sang, “I feel summer creepin’ in.” Just like the album the song was on, the “Greatest Hits” of summer will come this week as summery weather locks into South Jersey for the season.
Monday, the start of meteorological summer, will be a copy and paste from Sunday’s weather playbook.
Morning lows will range from the low 40s in the Pine Barrens to the mid-40s in other mainland towns to the low 50s at the shore. All will be 5 to 10 degrees below average for this time of the year.
Then, we’ll warm up. We will sit right around 70 degrees for the afternoon. It will be comfortably cool for early June and great for virtually anything outdoors, just maybe not those that involve the water.
Winds will slowly turn to the south Monday night, as high pressure goes offshore. This will make for a milder night. We’ll fall through the 60s into the 50s. Overnight lows will be in the mid- to upper 50s.
Our first of two rounds of rain for the week will come Tuesday.
Showers will begin between 10 a.m. and noon, as a system dives out of the Great Lakes states. However, it will not be a washout. In fact, peeks of sunshine will be possible in between the rain as well. This will continue through the rest of the daytime hours. That south wind will make it warmer, but it won’t be very humid. Expect highs 70 to 75 degrees.
Tuesday night will be dry. We’ll take another step up the thermometer for nighttime lows. We’ll sit just around 60 degrees, still comfortable to leave the windows open overnight.
Then, summer locks into South Jersey. A big ridge of high pressure in the Southwest, which has brought heat advisories and warnings to Tucson and Southern California, will blow some of that hot air our way. Even after that hot air goes away, which will be the following weekend, a generally warm pattern follows. Will there be a day in the 60s or 70s on the mainland and 60s or even 50s at the shore? Sure, but those days will be far outnumbered by the warm ones.
Wednesday will be hot, 85 to even 90 degrees for inland locations. The shores will be in the upper 70s. It won’t be all that humid, though, under a partly sunny sky. Rain will develop around dusk and last into the evening.
Finally, Monday is the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season, even though it may not feel like it, considering we have already had two named storms. Colorado State University and the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration are both forecasting a season more active than usual. CSU specifically highlights an enhanced risk for an East Coast landfall, though that ranges from Maine to Miami.
I have articles online about the season’s forecast, as well as the 2020 hurricane names. You can find them by going to PressofAC.com/ weathercenter/hurricanes.
Colorado State University forecasts above average hurricane activity
An above average hurricane season, including an increased risk for a landfalling hurricane is the forecast from experts at Colorado State University.
CSU believes 16 storms will be named in the Atlantic Hurricane basin, higher than the 12.1 average. Of those, 8 are expected to be hurricanes (average is 6.4) and 5 major hurricanes (average is 2.7), with maximum sustained winds above 111 mph.
The forecasted active season also comes with an "above-average probability for major hurricanes making landfall along the continental United States coastline," read the report, which was released April 2. There is a 45% chance of an East Coast landfall, much higher than the 31% average.
A weak El Niño was in place during April in the tropical Pacific Ocean. CSU experts believe that El Niño will disappear during the summer and fall. Warmer than average Atlantic Ocean Water and other weather pattern means New Jersey will have to be on higher than usual alert. It should be noted, that the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration has not released its hurricane forecast yet.
Tropical cyclone names rotate every six years. Exceptionally notable hurricane names, such as Sandy, become retired by the World Meteorological Organization. However, no names were retired in 2014, meaning 2020 will have the same list as then.
