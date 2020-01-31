After nearly a week of talking about it, a coastal storm will pass hundreds of miles off the Jersey Shore, bringing us nothing more than a glancing blow of rain. More showers will arrive overnight with a second system, before tastes of spring come our way.
The only part of the coastal storm (if you want to call it that, as it’s more a storm for the fishes in the open waters) will be a tongue of moisture that worked through overnight and will bring showers through around 8 a.m. Showers will be more persistent at the shore, closest to the system.
The reason why a more impactful storm will not be seen here is because a trough of upper-level low pressure, diving out of the Great Lakes states, didn’t meet up with the coastal low pressure in time to pull it closer to shore and slow it down. If so, we’d be talking about an all day soaker.
AVALON — Local property owners will notice a drop in their flood insurance premiums this year.
Instead, we’ll have a mostly dry day. Cloud cover will still be fairly present, but it will be a mild one with highs at or just below 50 degrees. Passing showers will not be ruled out during the day, but I won’t carry an umbrella.
You may want an umbrella at night, though. That trough will swing in after midnight, bringing showers along with it. The showers will be scattered. If you are praying for some snow, there is an outside shot that wet snowflakes will mix in with any rain inland near dawn Sunday, but it will not accumulate.
Our Sunday will be pretty super for February standards. We’ll start with a clearing sky. Temperatures will start in the 30s instead of the typical 20s for this time of the year. Then, we will rise to near 50.
A west-northwest wind will develop, gusting to 25 mph during the day. However, just a light jacket will do. Driving to or from Super Bowl parties will be fine. It will be dry, with temperatures in the 40s.
Next week will be split between dry and wet, though all of it will be warm. The most comfortable days will be Monday and Tuesday. Aided by a strong area of high pressure in the Deep South and westerly winds, the thermometer will be free to rise.
Both mornings will start in jacket weather, between 35 and 45 degrees. Then, you can ditch the jacket for the afternoon. Highs on Monday will be in the low 60s on the mainland — more like April than the depths of winter — but it’s 2020, and that’s been our winter so far. Even the shore will be in the upper 50s. Tuesday’s highs will be 55-60.
For those wondering, the record high at Atlantic City International Airport on Monday is 64 degrees, so we have an outside shot of cracking that.
Multiple storm systems will ride across a front Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Expect plenty of wet weather.
At Atlantic City International Airport
The first full winter's worth of snowfall data goes back to 1948-1949 at A.C. Airport, located in Egg Harbor Township.
On average, 16.5 inches of snow fall, though this can be heavily influenced by just one snow storm bringing a "season's" worth of snow. Seasonal snowfall in the single digits is common, last occurring in 2016-17, but these five winters barely made a mark on the ruler.
5) 1997-98
The whole season's snow came down to one day. All 3.0 inches of snow fell on Dec. 27.
4) 2001-02
The only winter of the millennium to make the list, 2.6 inches of snow fell.
Most of it, 2.4 inches, came on Jan. 19.
3) 1949-50
Typically, two inches is the threshold where you see the plow out on the road. Even if you added this winter up, it wouldn't be enough to plow, let alone shovel. 1.6 inches was the total.
Jan. 19 is a popular date for the first snowfall in lean years. The first accumulated snowfall this season was also Jan. 19.
2) 1994-95
Second places gets you under an inch for seasonal totals. The 0.8 inches was accomplished by two separate 0.4 inch events in February.
1) 1972-73
That winter was only saved by a paltry, 0.4 inch event at the airport. South Jersey residents had to hold their breath, though, it wasn't until Feb. 16.
0.4 inches of snow is about the average for Charleston, South Carolina (0.5 inches).
Near Cape May
While the period of record is longer, going back to the winter of 1893-94, records must be taken with a small grain of (road) salt.
Not every year had a person measuring snow. Furthermore, missing days were frequent before the winter of 1974-75.
To account for this, 0 inch seasonal values with more than 1 day missing was excluded.
14.9 inches of snow falls throughout the winter in New Jersey's Southernmost Point.
5) 2011-12
1.8 inches of snow fell in the season. Snow lovers did catch a bit of a break, though, as it came via 4 unique events over time.
4) 1991-92
Like fifth place, the little bit of snow was spread out enough to at least not make it feel like South Florida. 4 events totaled 1.6 inches of snow.
3) 1970-71
It was one and done for one. 1 inch flat fell over the winter, happening the day after Christmas. It was a long winter for snow lovers indeed.
Note, one day of observations was missing from this winter.
2) 1994-95
Since the shore typically sees less snow than the mainland, it comes as no surprised that the 2 spot has less snow than the top (bottom) spot for the mainland.
0.2 inches of snow fell back in 1994-95, with South Jersey snow lovers waiting until mid-February for the white gold.
This is on part with an average winter in Dixie's Sunny Shores. Mobile, Alabama, has an average of that amount per year.
1) 1972-73
Being located on a Cape, the surrounding three bodies of water do a valiant job of flipping to snow. It's no wonder why locals call Cape May County "The Cape May Bubble".
Well, talk about a bubble effect. A big, fat 0 inches of snow accumulated that winter. This put Cape May in the company of Miami, Phoenix and San Diego that winter.
One day is missing in the record and that was in February. Given that Atlantic City International Airport reported 0.4 inches of snow during the month, it's entirely possible that no snow fell that February down at Exit 0.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.