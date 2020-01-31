Umbrella Cloudy Weather

People huddle under umbrellas while checking the store directory on the Boardwalk at Missouri Avenue in Atlantic City. Friday May 13 2016 After two weeks of wet weather, rain and overcast skies return to the Atlantic City area leaving some wondering how long it will be until sunny skies return. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)

 JOE MARTUCCI/Press Meteorologist

After nearly a week of talking about it, a coastal storm will pass hundreds of miles off the Jersey Shore, bringing us nothing more than a glancing blow of rain. More showers will arrive overnight with a second system, before tastes of spring come our way.

The only part of the coastal storm (if you want to call it that, as it’s more a storm for the fishes in the open waters) will be a tongue of moisture that worked through overnight and will bring showers through around 8 a.m. Showers will be more persistent at the shore, closest to the system.

The reason why a more impactful storm will not be seen here is because a trough of upper-level low pressure, diving out of the Great Lakes states, didn’t meet up with the coastal low pressure in time to pull it closer to shore and slow it down. If so, we’d be talking about an all day soaker.

Instead, we’ll have a mostly dry day. Cloud cover will still be fairly present, but it will be a mild one with highs at or just below 50 degrees. Passing showers will not be ruled out during the day, but I won’t carry an umbrella.

You may want an umbrella at night, though. That trough will swing in after midnight, bringing showers along with it. The showers will be scattered. If you are praying for some snow, there is an outside shot that wet snowflakes will mix in with any rain inland near dawn Sunday, but it will not accumulate.

Our Sunday will be pretty super for February standards. We’ll start with a clearing sky. Temperatures will start in the 30s instead of the typical 20s for this time of the year. Then, we will rise to near 50.

A west-northwest wind will develop, gusting to 25 mph during the day. However, just a light jacket will do. Driving to or from Super Bowl parties will be fine. It will be dry, with temperatures in the 40s.

Next week will be split between dry and wet, though all of it will be warm. The most comfortable days will be Monday and Tuesday. Aided by a strong area of high pressure in the Deep South and westerly winds, the thermometer will be free to rise.

Boys - Rob D'Arienzo and Shunondo Basu at the 2020 AMS Conference

Boys - Rob D'Arienzo and Shunondo Basu at the 2020 AMS Conference

Both mornings will start in jacket weather, between 35 and 45 degrees. Then, you can ditch the jacket for the afternoon. Highs on Monday will be in the low 60s on the mainland — more like April than the depths of winter — but it’s 2020, and that’s been our winter so far. Even the shore will be in the upper 50s. Tuesday’s highs will be 55-60.

For those wondering, the record high at Atlantic City International Airport on Monday is 64 degrees, so we have an outside shot of cracking that.

Multiple storm systems will ride across a front Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Expect plenty of wet weather.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments