BRIDGETON — Two Salem County men were sentenced to prison in the death of city resident Juanita (Sease) Holley, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.
Robert Iverson, 45, of Penns Grove, was sentenced Friday by Judge Cristen D’Arrigo to 17 years in prison, and the No Early Release Act applies, said Webb-McRae in a news release.
This came as a result of a verdict returned in October, when a jury found Iverson guilty of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.
The state argued for Iverson to be sentenced to an extended term based on him being a persistent offender, Webb-McRae said. The motion was granted, doubling Iverson’s possible sentence to up to 20 years in a state prison, she said.
Co-defendant Robert Blake, 23, also from Penns Grove, was sentenced to seven years in a state prison for the same offense, Webb-McRae said.
The charges were based on events that occurred Sept. 17, 2016, when an altercation at a baby shower held in Tips Trailer Park escalated. Co-defendant Daiquan Blake returned to the scene later in the evening with a handgun and fatally shot Holley, Webb-McRae said.
Iverson and Robert Blake were alleged to have facilitated the crime by driving Daiquan Blake to and from the crime scene and aiding in the commission of the crime, Webb-McRae said.
Daiquan Blake was convicted earlier this year in the death of Holley, Webb-McRae said.
Elizabeth Vogelsong prosecuted the case on behalf of the state. Terry Stomel represented Robert Blake, and Iverson was represented by Brian O’Malley, Webb-McRae said.
