VENTNOR - Authorities are investigating two suspicious deaths of two women at the Vassar Square Condominiums located at 4800 Boardwalk in the city, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office announced Sunday afternoon.
The prosecutor's office said in a statement that it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no apparent danger to anyone in the area.
The Major Crimes Unit is leading the investigation with assistance from the Ventnor City Police Department.
The prosecutor's office said they will not be releasing any more information at this time. Police were still on the scene at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
