EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Two swimmers caught in a rip current in the water off "Dog Beach" near Longport Boulevard were rescued by a passing boat on Sunday afternoon, according to the Egg Harbor Township Police Department.
Andrew Vanhoy, 35, of Runnemede, Camden County, and Joshua Vanhoy, 38, of Burlington, Burlington County, were swimming off Malibu Beach, also referred to as "Dog Beach," when they were pulled out from the beach and under the Ocean City Bridge.
People in a boat nearby were able to rescue the two men and return them to the beach just west of the bridge.
Bill Wilson, 70 of Somers Point, said he was one of the men on the commercial fishing boat that was just minutes away from returning to the dock in Somers Point when someone else on board spotted the men's heads bobbing in the water.
Wilson said the captain turned the boat around. The men on board then tossed them an orange life preserver and towed the two victims behind them, Wilson said.
Around 4:38 p.m., Egg Harbor Township Police Department responded. Longport Beach Patrol, New Jersey State Police, Longport Beach Patrol, Egg Harbor Township EMS, and Egg Harbor Township Fire were all en route or at the scene when the men were brought ashore.
Both men refused EMS treatment, according to police.
The men driving the boat left before being identified by police, beach patrol or EMS.
