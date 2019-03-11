BARNEGAT − Two 14-year-old boys were arrested Sunday after throwing bottles from the West Bay Avenue overpass onto the Garden State Parkway below, Barnegat police said.
Police responded to a report between 3:00 and 3:30 p.m., according to Sgt. Wayne Eslinger.
According to a post on their Facebook page, the department has received no reports of injury to drivers or damage to cars.
One is charged with unlawful possession, and transportation, of a knife; the other is charged with unlawful possession of brass knuckles.
