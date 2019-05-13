ATLANTIC CITY — The Police Department Street Crimes Unit arrested two teen males May 8, according to a news release.
Detectives stopped two juveniles near Dover and Ventnor Avenues before 5 p.m.
A 14-year-old boy from Atlantic City was arrested in connection with a warrant for his arrest stemming from gunshots fired in April. He was charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
A 17-year-old from Ventnor was arrested "after being found in possession of a loaded, defaced handgun and 21 grams of marijuana," police said. He was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a defaced firearm and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Both were being held at Harborfields Detention Facility.
