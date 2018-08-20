VINELAND – Two city residents were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a single-car accident Saturday on West Chestnut Avenue, according to police.
Richard Myers Jr., 42, was traveling westbound on West Chestnut Avenue when he suddenly left the road and hit the pole of a traffic light, police said.
Myers and his passanger, Linda Rivera, 38, were both flown to Cooper University Hospital in Camden.
Rivera is in critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit and Myers is in stable condition, police said.
The investigation into what caused the accident is ongoing and no charges have been filed. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Traffic Safety Unit at 856-691-4111.
